The Big Vaccine Lie

















Dr. Harvey Risch, a world-renowned Yale Epidemiologist, agreed that more children or the same number die from the flu than COVID. Dr. Risch calls the act of forcing young children to get vaccinated a noble lie by the administration (In politics, a noble lie is a myth or untruth, often, but not invariably, of a religious nature, knowingly propagated by an elite to maintain social harmony or to advance an agenda).

Dr. Risch added that natural immunity is better than the vaccine. Perhaps people with natural immunity could benefit but there are greater risks. It’s a big lie to say they are at risk, he said, they’re covered.

Dr. Risch said, “EVERYTHING THAT COMES OUT OF DR. FAUCI IS TO SELL VACCINES,” and that includes “the suppression of early treatment” (hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and others). The government pretends these treatments don’t exist and does not want the public to know they exist, he continued.

“We are seeing the effects of a corrupted economic Pharma playing field,”, he stated with certainty. They have the money to do it, he said.

The doctor said that unless a child has chronic conditions that elevate the risk, the risk from the vaccine probably outweighs the benefit.

Government doctors serve on Pharma boards. It’s a revolving door.

He said the doctors in government do not consult the frontline doctors who should be consulted with an illness like this. If they had consulted and given early and aggressive treatment, probably 80% of the alleged 700,000 who died would have been saved. Watch the two clips:

