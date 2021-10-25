Sen Scott’s Alarming Description of Democrats Behind Closed Doors

Democrats are planning a fundamental transformation of the greatest economic system in the world in secret. Republicans are not even allowed in the room. That is according to Senator Tim Scott.
They are transforming the American people into communists and Republicans have no part, no say, no entree to their seat of power. This is a dictatorship and it’s tyranny. With a 50-50 divided Senate and a small majority in the House, they do not have the mandate to do any of this.
This makes the RINOs siding with Democrats on anything all the more culpable.
“Their [Democrats’] strategy right now is not only to increase the tax rates but to tax future gains,” Senator Scott said. They want to tax gains you do not even have in your bank account, gains that have not yet taken place.
They want to double tax people who sell a house or a business even though it is usually a once-in-a-lifetime event. Democrats want a 100% tax increase.
The bulking up of the IRS to go into our accounts and monitor every transaction and — no matter the limit of $600 or $10,000 — covers every working American. Hourly workers make $10,000. All of us will face the scrutiny of the most unaccountable, feared institution of government.
RESIST!!
Just another whining Republican. The truth is they don’t really care because they are afraid to make any waves. An interesting little fact. Before the 17th Amendment most politicians didn’t even finish out their terms. What does that say for the state of our politics, bribery pays very well, in and out of office.
This is partly a solution.
https://twitter.com/JesseKellyDC/status/1451966452391718921
This explains a great deal of the problem with “Parties”. The Two work “together” for themselves and against the general public.
The two pollsters squared off in 2008 and 2012, as Newhouse worked for John McCain and Mitt Romney, but now they do surveys together for Center Forward, a centrist think tank with ties to moderate Democrats and Republicans and establishment institutions in Washington.
It’s good that others post the details because I’d never go to their site.
http://redstatewatcher.com/aggregate.asp?id=194367
This is the Communist Democrat Liberal Loser last desperate attempt to take over America. They had lost until the Covid Hoax was hatched allowing the 2020 Election Steal. What the Covid Hoax has shown us is how corrupt big government really is. If the Communist Democrat Liberal Losers aren’t stopped in the Beltway, they will be stopped by Civil War. The big losers in a Civil War will be Blue State Liberals. The Communist among us will be hunted like rabid dogs, but many will perish in Big Blue Cities. We have seen the Liberals perish in the Big Blue Cities due to Covid Hoax policies. This winter we will see people dying because of the Liberal’s War on Energy. The problem is Communist don’t care how many people they kill. Their cult like drive to achieved their failed ideology is all consuming. In only 9 months the Communist Liberals in the Beltway have caused economic damage that will 10 years to recover from. Communist Liberals continually prove themselves to be unstable and dangerous to civilized society. The Communist in America will be stopped, the only question is how much damage we allow them to do in the mean time.