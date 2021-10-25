Sen Scott’s Alarming Description of Democrats Behind Closed Doors

















Democrats are planning a fundamental transformation of the greatest economic system in the world in secret. Republicans are not even allowed in the room. That is according to Senator Tim Scott.

They are transforming the American people into communists and Republicans have no part, no say, no entree to their seat of power. This is a dictatorship and it’s tyranny. With a 50-50 divided Senate and a small majority in the House, they do not have the mandate to do any of this.

This makes the RINOs siding with Democrats on anything all the more culpable.

“Their [Democrats’] strategy right now is not only to increase the tax rates but to tax future gains,” Senator Scott said. They want to tax gains you do not even have in your bank account, gains that have not yet taken place.

They want to double tax people who sell a house or a business even though it is usually a once-in-a-lifetime event. Democrats want a 100% tax increase.

The bulking up of the IRS to go into our accounts and monitor every transaction and — no matter the limit of $600 or $10,000 — covers every working American. Hourly workers make $10,000. All of us will face the scrutiny of the most unaccountable, feared institution of government.

Watch Senator Scott:

Related















