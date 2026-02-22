The Borderless World of the Communist

Democrats are succumbing to the far-left communists. Royce White believes they don’t understand the true nature of communism. Many don’t, but others know full well.

Soros, a borderless world, and the endless power of the world in the hands of the few. That is communism.

Royce White explains, “People look at borders as these arbitrary lines that powerful people draw to divvy up natural resources and land. Borders have a much deeper spiritual meaning than that. Borders place a limit on man’s unfettered ambition to be emperor, ruler of all, and, at the highest level, God. That’s what borders do. Borders say you can’t be king of everybody and everywhere.

“Who would be in charge of a borderless society?” White asks.

“Republicanism is that the sovereign individual is the highest authority of the society, only transcended, only superseded by God himself.”

Royce White, a former standout basketball player, ran against Amy Klobuchar for Senate and lost. Klobuchar is a far-left fool who abuses her staff.