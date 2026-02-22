Jack Hughes Amazing Goal to Win; The Team Honors Johnny Gaudreau

The U.S. men’s hockey team defeated Canada 2-1 in an overtime thriller. This is the first Gold medal in 46 years on the anniversary of the Miracle on Ice.

Jack Hughes scored the winning goal to help deliver Team USA’s first gold since 1980.

Here’s what Jack Hughes said on the broadcast after his gold-winning goal:

“This is all about our country. I love the USA; I love our teammates. … I’m so proud to be American today.”

Hughes also had high praise for goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

“Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck; he was our best player by a mile,” Hughes said. “Just a ballsy, gutsy win. That’s American hockey right there. Tonight was all for the country.”

He added that the U.S. wanted to play Canada for gold.

“That’s exactly how we wanted it to go,” he said. “We wanted to go through Canada and beat them.”

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA’S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Honoring Johnny Gaudreau

They honored Johnny Gaudreau, killed with his brother on the eve of their sister’s wedding day, by a drunk driver.

Johnny and Matthew died on Aug. 29, 2024, when they were struck by an SUV while riding bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding. Their deaths shocked the hockey community, and they have been honored since by retired numbers, a memorial 5K, and more.

For Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWycdK8NUo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Miracle on Ice

Compare these guys with LeBron, who owes everything to America.