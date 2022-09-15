The Car Guy Brags About the Non-Existent Auto Industry Resurgence

An abysmal report on inflation prompted Joe Biden to take credit for an alleged resurgence of the auto industry. The resurgence is only in a small number of electric vehicles, which represent only 3% of the industry.

President Joe Biden, the self-described car guy, linked a resurgence of the U.S. auto industry through a transition to electric vehicles with a broader restoration of American greatness. In a Wednesday speech at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, he made the dubious claims.

This is last month’s so-called resurgence based on last year’s numbers:

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants and skyrocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also an increase in sales of electric vehicles and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.

NBC News said auto manufacturers expect more of the same. The decline will continue for the same reasons it’s been on the decline.

HE IS SPREADING FOOFOO DUST

The far-far left Democrat president said at Huntington Place that the United States was once the world’s clear leader in manufacturing and innovation, but “something went wrong along the way,” and China and the rest of the world were catching up.

If everyone has electric cars by 2035 or 2040, the government can control all the cars. The government can control most cars if most cars are electric by 2035. All they have to do is flip a switch or tell you not to charge it.

That is changing under his administration, said Biden. “Now, we’re choosing to build a better America,” and “American manufacturing is roaring back.”

The White House says that since Biden took office, companies such as GM, Ford, Honda, and Panasonic have announced nearly $85 billion in investments in electric vehicles, batteries, and EV chargers across America, including in Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Missouri, and Kansas.

That’s under duress. Biden and his Democrats behind the curtain are social engineer-ing us out of our cars.

Joe Biden found time to tour an auto show in Detroit. He has NEVER toured the southern border. pic.twitter.com/UlWlpjbG2d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2022

If he screams at you, do you believe him?

President Joe Biden took a victory lap at the Detroit auto show, where he highlighted a push by automakers towards electric vehicles #DetroitAutoShow2022 https://t.co/Nalz1mWgsN pic.twitter.com/YpiTH3d9aV — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2022

Do NOT drive home with him.

President Biden, self-proclaimed Car Guy, is living it up at the Detroit Auto Show: “I’m driving home. Wanna come with me?” pic.twitter.com/DVZ7P2BUgy — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2022

Related