Mayorkas Secretly Met with Open Borders Groups Tied to Soros

During a highly publicized Mexican border visit to address the record-breaking migrant crisis, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas secretly met with influential open border groups, including nonprofits funded by leftwing billionaire George Soros and another operated by a former Hillary Clinton and Obama advisor, according to records obtained by Judicial Watch.

If you don’t know who is running the border invasion, you might want to look at Barack Obama, George Soros, and Hillary Clinton. Obama changed immigration law and set the stage for all that is taking place now. Hillary Clinton told her Wall Street donors that the country could handle another 350 million people. George Soros wants Open Borders as much as he wants to destroy our criminal justice system.

In mid-August last year, allegedly to inform the nation that the border was under control. Over 200,000 illegals poured in each month.

Mayorkas was disgracefully ousted as a Bill Clinton U.S. Attorney after orchestrating the pardon of a big-time drug dealer.

In a press conference delivered in Brownsville, Texas, the DHS secretary confidently promoted the administration’s plan to deal with the crisis, including spending tens of millions of dollars to address the root causes of migration in Central America, an increase in law enforcement operations with our Mexican partners and a vague strengthening of enforcement with additional personnel.

Clearly, the so-called study of root causes was not a serious attempt to stop it. The root cause was Democrat open border policies to admit Democrat voters, turning this nation into a one-party system.

Mayorkas tried to blame corruption, poverty, and the climate for the invasion of Democrats, many of whom qualify as criminals and communists, even terrorists.

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with DHS for the records involving the DHS secretary’s August 2021. JW was especially interested in the private meetings with previously undisclosed attendees.

The most notable record obtained by Judicial Watch includes a backgrounder for a private session Mayorkas held with open border nonprofits working with immigrants along the southwest border, some of them on the government’s payroll. Judicial Watch has reported leftist groups’ key role in the border crisis, specifically that the Biden administration is allowing them to select the illegal immigrants that enter the U.S. to request asylum.

[These groups are all Marxists intent on destroying our immigration and asylum laws]

THE LEFTIST ATTENDEES

Juanita Valdez-Cox, Executive Director of La Union del Pueblo Entero ( LUPE ), an affiliate of the influential National Council of La Raza (NCLR), changed its name to a less divisive UnidosUS. LUPE’s website lists Soros’s Open Society Institute as a partner organization. Also present was Olivia Peña, an attorney and co-director with the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, which received $80,000 from the Soros Fund Charitable Foundation in 2020. The group also got $5.5 million this year from the Department of the Interior for “Child Advocate Services” and $6.7 million from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last year for the care of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC).

), an affiliate of the influential National Council of La Raza (NCLR), changed its name to a less divisive UnidosUS. website lists Soros’s Open Society Institute as a partner organization. Also present was Olivia Peña, an attorney and co-director with the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, which received $80,000 from the Soros Fund Charitable Foundation in 2020. The group also got $5.5 million this year from the Department of the Interior for “Child Advocate Services” and $6.7 million from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) last year for the care of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC). Laura Peña, Legal Director at the Texas Civil Rights Project, also attended the covert meeting with the nation’s Homeland Security Secretary. Peña was previously the Director of Latino Outreach for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign,

Deputy Political Director of HillPAC/Friends of Hillary, and a senior State Department advisor and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Assistant Chief Counsel during the Obama administration.

Jennifer Harbury, a co-founder of the group Angry Tias & Abuelas. Harbury is a longtime liberal activist lawyer who was married to Guatemalan Marxist guerrilla Efrain Bamaca Velasquez, also known as Comandante Everardo, in 1991. Angry Tias & Abuelas operates under the fiscal sponsorship of the leftwing activist nonprofit Progress Texas Institute.

Related