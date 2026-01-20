The Case for Not Taking Greenland

Caveat: This fellow has TDS.

However, he makes some good points. He focuses on Russia’s lack of power, which is true, but China is the real threat in the Arctic.

He also discusses how difficult it would be to reach the rare earth minerals – if there are any. No one has prospected Greenland yet.

Also, Denmark is willing to allow more bases on the island, and the Vikings were always good to us.

I don’t want Greenland, and they don’t seem to want us. I am still not convinced Trump wants to invade or buy it. He wants a deal that they haven’t yet offered.

COLD SHOULDER: Thousands rally in Greenland’s capital city, chanting “Greenland is not for sale,” after President Trump doubles down on the U.S.’ initiative to acquire the country. The protest is reportedly the biggest demonstration in the nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/e3Vf22E2Kj — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2026

Reportedly, President Trump has invasion plans drawn up, and he is also trying to negotiate directly with Greenland.

Brit Hume’s Take

On Monday, Brit Hume told Bret Baier on Fox News that it’s a strategy rather than a threat. Trump is constantly trying to gain leverage over people, and this is how he does it.

“That’s what’s going on here. I don’t think he’s going to militarily attack Greenland. I think he’d love to buy it if the Danes would sell it to him,” Hume said. “What I do think is this, that his efforts on Greenland have baffled a lot of people. It’s not popular in this country. If he gets a good deal and we get the use of Greenland for our military purposes, that may all work out for him. But at the moment, he’s underwater on that.”

The President’s Case

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said President Trump wants to acquire Greenland to “prevent a conflict,” rather than becoming involved in a full-blown war after a foreign incursion.

Mr. Bessent said U.S. ownership of Greenland would deter other powers from intervening on the island in the first place.

Mr. Trump says Danish control of Greenland is not a big enough deterrent to countries such as China and Russia. He will lay out that case during meetings this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“He will get his message across, I believe,” Mr. Bessent told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo from Davos, adding that European leaders must “have an open mind.”