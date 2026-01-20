,Younger Americans don’t really know what is going on in the United States, with people protesting and rioting over law enforcement trying to engage in normal deportation activities. It is obvious Democrats want open borders and no deportations. Criminals and all other aliens here illegally can stay to one day vote for them. However, there is much more to it. That is, they are using the tactics of the New Left, who were so violent in the 1960s and early ’70s.

This Is What Is Happening to the United States of America

The following is a summary of an excellent video by Ryan Campbell. It shows that what we see now is a revival of the 1960s Marxist revolution. Ryan Chapman explains in a way schools won’t to our detriment.

The New Left of the 1960s made cultural Marxism popular.

He points out that liberalism, Leftism, and Marxism became confused. What grew out of it was a mixture, which erased the meaning of liberalism and even of leftism. They became entangled, and we are paying the price today.

In the 1960s, radicals saw their radical behavior as a good way to expand Marxism. And a means of turning the Black movement into a colonialism issue. They defined what they thought was the relationship between the colonist (oppressor) and the colonized (oppressed). Frantz Fanon said rich people become rich because they’re white. Fanon rejected liberalism and put everything in colonial terms. Then he said decolonization (the relationship between Africa and Europe) requires violence. He claimed white people are colonial oppressors.

Stokely Carmichael brought it to the USA. Carmichael rejected liberalism. He said White people are oppressors, and Black people should not fully assimilate but rally around their Black identity and heritage. He claimed institutions were racist (systemic racism), and the solution was for Black people to stand as an African collective. Carmichael, the leader of the Black Power movement, thought global revolution would be necessary.

The Black Panthers eventually took over. They are Marxists.

The Women, Black and Gay People Were Lured In

At the same time, the women’s liberation movement began. Betty Friedan wanted women to take advantage of their rights and consider joining the workforce to become equals to men. She didn’t want them to all become housewives.

Simone de Beauvoir claimed women were like inmates in concentration camps. She placed gender in a Hegelian framework.

Radical women took over. Ti-Grace Atkinson said men and society are the enemy, and she called for a female collective. The liberation movement hijacked it, and it became a communist movement. Gender segregation also began.

A movement of gay oppression began. They didn’t jump onto Marxism at first. However, the Gay Liberation movement took over, and it was communist.

The SDS – student radicals – was a revolutionary group that became extremely violent. They used free speech to manipulate fellow students and gain power over the professors. They separated themselves from the Soviets and Stalinism. The SDS said they wanted a socialist economy and direct democracy. This movement was a communist movement; they believed America was rotten and used free speech to spread their revolution, which called for the feudal ownership of everything.

They began bombing buildings, pretending it was to stop the Vietnam War. In reality, they rooted for Vietnam and wanted a global war to destroy the USA.

I didn’t do the video justice, but it’s just a summary. He makes an effort to be very fair. The New Left tactics are being employed today.