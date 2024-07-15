The Chinese Communist Party Owns Farms Near 19 Military Bases

The Chinese Communist Party has bought farmland near 19 major US military bases. CCP spies could exploit the land. It is a national security threat.

The US also doesn’t need the CCP controlling any of the food.

Bases include some of the military’s most strategically important bases. Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) in Killeen, Texas; Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California; and MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida are among them.

Robert S. Spalding III is a retired United States Air Force brigadier general whose work focuses on US-China relations. He told The Post: “It is concerning due to the proximity to strategic locations.

“These locations can be used to set up intelligence collection sites. And the owners can be influential in local politics as we have seen in the past,” he added.

“It is alarming we do not have laws on the books that would prevent the Chinese from buying property in the US.”

“Around 43.4 million acres of U.S. agricultural land is at least partially owned by foreign investors, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued last year. A lot of this is owned by companies from close American pals—such as Canada and the Netherlands…but there’s also a tranche owned by Chinese investors.

“What has national security officials and lawmakers in Washington rattled is not the net amount of land owned by Chinese investors—349,442 acres, or less than 1 percent of that total foreign-owned land—but rather where some of that land is. Namely, uncomfortably close to U.S. military bases and other national security installations.”

“In 2023 alone, 33 states proposed at least 81 bills related to restricting Chinese ownership of U.S. land on national security grounds, as tallied by a study conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.”

“…Florida proposed a law, championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, banning Chinese citizens from owning homes or lands in the state.

“A federal appeals court blocked that law from going into effect in February. That ruling “should serve as a warning to other states who are considering passing similarly racist bills, steeped in a history when Asians were ineligible for citizenship and were told they didn’t belong,” Bethany Li, the legal director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said at the time.”

If you, as an American, tried to buy land or a home in China, you could not.

Landowners assert powerful political influence in the United States. If for no other reason, they should not own land.

JOE THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE FOR XI

Peter Schweitzer was on Mark Levin’s show recently. Levin asked him if Joe Biden was corrupt and if he was a Manchurian candidate for China. Schweitzer answered the questions in three minutes.