Wild New Assassin Video: Complete Secret Service Faillure

The new video below shows the would-be Trump assassin. You can see him crawling along the roof with people pointing him out to the police. The roof was unsecured, and no one stopped him. However, we can’t question it, or they’ll call us conspiracy theorists.

Attendees knew he was on the roof.

Police knew he was on the roof.

Secret Service knew he was on the roof.

They knew he had a rifle.

And they waited for him to shoot. They didn’t even bother to remove Trump from the stage.

What do you call this?

Criminal malfeasance? Murder? A man died.

TRUMP’S SECRET SERVICE DETAIL ASKED FOR MORE HELP

Trump’s protective detail allegedly requested added security. The Secret Service officials denied that and said they even increased it. They did have a few women running around the limo in a confused state.

According to reporter Michael Shellenberger:

The Secret Service claims it’s “absolutely false” that Trump’s team had “requested additional security.” But, multiple sources close to Trump tell me that Secret Service officers protecting the president had, in fact, requested additional help for months and been denied it.

The head of Trump’s protective detail and officers had all warned of inadequate protection.

I want to repeat, and can absolutely confirm, the USSS Director Kim Cheatle has repeatedly turned down requests for a larger security footprint around President Trump. Despite knowing the threat level is catastrophic.

UNITY: THE SPEECH HE IS NOW GOING TO GIVE

Donald Trump has tossed his RNC speech. He now sees an opportunity to unite the country and the world.

During an interview with ZitoSalena at The Washington Examiner, he said:

“That reality is just setting in. I rarely look away from the crowd. Had I not done that in that moment, well, we would not be talking today,” he told the Washington Examiner.

“This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”

His original speech was to attack the Biden policies.

Trump said his speech will meet the moment that history demands. “It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.”

He credits God with saving him.

Trump hailed Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief who was shot and killed at the rally, and two other supporters, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were wounded and are recovering at a local hospital in stable condition.

Trump said his decision to raise his hand when the Secret Service was leading him off stage was to let the people there know he was OK, “And that America goes on, we go forward, that we are strong,” he said.

THE DISGRACEFUL MEDIA

The disgraceful media blamed Donald Trump’s rhetoric for J6. Now, they are blaming him for his near-death assassination. They’re even taking his clenched fist after he was shot and making him look like a dictator instead of a hero.

Here’s a sample of the insane article:

“Nobody seems to have language to say: We abhor, reject, repudiate, and punish all political violence, even as we maintain that Trump remains himself a promoter of such violence, a subverter of American institutions, and the very opposite of everything decent and patriotic in American life.

“The Republican National Convention, which opens this week, will welcome to its stage apologists for Vladimir Putin’s Russia and its aggression against U.S. allies. Trump’s own infatuation with Russia and other dictatorships has not dimmed even slightly with age or experience. Yet all of these urgent and necessary truths must now be subdued to the ritual invocation of “thoughts and prayers” for someone who never gave a thought or uttered a prayer for any of the victims of his own many incitements to bloodshed. The president who used his office to champion the rights of dangerous people to own military-type weapons says he was grazed by a bullet from one such assault rifle.”

The Left is trying to destroy our Constitution, Bill of Rights, traditions, borders, and economy. However, somehow, Donald Trump is the problem.

This is the person the Left wants you to vote for at the “battle box”:

This is from David Frum’s last paragraph at the anti-American magazine, The Atlantic:

Those who stand against Trump and his allies must find the will and the language to explain why these crimes, past and planned, are all wrong, all intolerable—and how the gunman and Trump, at their opposite ends of a bullet’s trajectory, are nonetheless joined together as common enemies of law and democracy.

The deranged author and magazine are gaslighting Americans. There is no substance, just lofty, vicious lies.