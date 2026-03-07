The Comment That Got Secretary Noem Fired: She Was Dead as a Fried Chicken

Senator John Kennedy spoke with Fox’s Will Cain on Friday and, with his folksy expressions, explained what happened to Secretary Noem after he grilled her about the $200 million in ads. He said the ads looked more like political ads.

In one ad, Kristi Noem was riding on her horse in South Dakota, which had nothing to do with the border. Additionally, everyone knows she has presidential ambitions. He also asked the secretary questions about contracts that seemed out of control.

Kennedy said that after the hearing, he got a call from Trump, who “was mad as a mamma wasp.”

“He said, ‘Kennedy, I hope you understand that I had nothing to do with this.’

“I said I do believe you, Mr. President. He was not happy. It was clear to me after that conversation that the secretary’s time at the department was limited. To be blunt, she was dead as fried chicken.”

Trump shifted her to “special envoy” for “The Shield of Americas” coalition instead and announced her replacement would be Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). Mullin has some issues but we wish him success. That’s all that matters right now.

President Trump also fired Corey Lewandowski for the third time after it was rumored that Secretary Noem and he were having an affair. He was serving under her. I don’t know if that was a fair question to ask, but she didn’t answer it directly.

Watch: