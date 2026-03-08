BBC Shows Their Evil Ways Once Again

President Trump is currently suing the BBC for their fabrications, and it’s a legitimate $10 million lawsuit over his January 6 speech, however, they haven’t learned a thing. They’re still awful. This next misquote was dangerous.

They misquoted Secretary Hegseth in a very damaging translation. Was it really a mistake?

The BBC claimed Hegseth said the US was bringing death to the people, substituting the word “people” for “regime.”

“It turns out the regime that chanted ‘death to America and death to Israel’ was gifted death from America and death from Israel. This is not a so-called regime-change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it,” Hegseth said.

“The BBC, which carried Mr Hegseth’s Pentagon address live on Monday, translated the word “regime” as “mardom”, the Persian word for “people”. It later issued a correction.

The error drew condemnation from Iranians online, who accused the BBC of conflating ordinary civilians with the brutality of the regime and altering the meaning of Mr. Hegseth’s speech.

This went out to the Iranian people without much of an opportunity to properly correct it.

“A BBC spokesman said, ‘This mistranslated word was a mistake, as a result of human error, during the live simultaneous translation of a speech. We issued a correction to Persian audiences on air and on social media.”

They have pulled this kind of thing before. They are enemies of the people.