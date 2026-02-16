The Conundrum of President Donald J. Trump

I have learned to trust my instincts and that when things don’t make sense, something else is going on. America 1st President Donald J. Trump has done extraordinary things to strengthen the United States and Make America Great Again (MAGA). Journalist Joan Swirsky lists the extraordinary first-year accomplishments of President Trump ’45 (2016-2017) in her September 6, 2025, article posted on The Post & Email, “A Fitting Psychiatric Diagnosis: Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The 2016-2017 Trump presidency was remarkable for its stunning accomplishments… high employment across all demographics, energy independence to last a thousand years, foreign actors paying their fair share into NATO (for the first time), a significantly strengthened U.S. Military, widespread deregulation resulting in billions of dollars saved, the unprecedented Abraham Accords in the Middle East that helped lessen long-standing Middle East tensions, expanding access to affordable healthcare choices, and lowering drug prices, on and on and on.

Swirsky continues listing the accomplishments of Trump ’47 with:

… employment is high, Wall St. is pipping and popping, cesspools of crime like D.C. are being cleaned up, illegal criminals are being deported, wars that raged on for years are being ended, vicious anti-Semitism in American colleges and universities is being aggressively sanctioned, but the derangement and obsessiveness only grow. In fact, writer Zoe Tillman documents that just since President Trump’s second term began this year [2026], 74 Lawsuits Have Already Been Filed. But records show that he has been largely successful in fighting this rabid lawfare onslaught by dozens of partisan leftwing judges, to the everlasting handwringing and hysteria of the Get Trump cabal.

The virulence with which President Trump’s steadfast commitment to his America 1st MAGA policies and protocols has been attacked by the radical leftist Democrat party and its globalist handlers is staggering. Yet recently there has been a deeply concerning shift in President Trump’s own Middle East policies and protocols that threaten his own America 1st MAGA commitments. We begin with President Trump’s steadfast commitment to peace in the Middle East and his unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of the State of Israel––the singular democracy in the Middle East.

The land of Israel is the seed and source of Western civilization where Judaism, the first monotheistic religion, was born over 3,000 years ago. Israel is also the birthplace of Jesus Christ, born a Jew who became the first Christian approximately 2,000 years ago. Israel is the birthplace of the Judeo-Christian infrastructure of Western civilization, and its global importance in geopolitical policies and protocols cannot be overstated. Islam, which came into being approximately 1400 years ago, six centuries after Christianity and sixteen centuries after Judaism, has laid its claim to Israel because Muslims consider Jerusalem the third holiest city after Mecca and Medina. According to Islamic doctrine the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey miraculously transported him from Mecca to the “Farthest Mosque” in Jerusalem where he prayed, ascended to heaven, and received instructions that include praying five times a day.

Doctrinal Islam is central to the illusiveness of peace in the Middle East (ME). All religions are not the same and all ideologies are not equal. The United States of America is the greatest experiment in individual freedom the world has ever known. It is the first system of governance to establish a separation between religion and state. This separation is an essential component of Americanism. Islam has no such separation. To the contrary, five-times-a-day prayer is a daily reminder to Muslims worldwide that no separation exists between their religious selves, their personal life, and Islam’s religious governmental authority. Religious sharia law governs all aspects of Muslim life; there is no individual freedom in Islam.

Islam is not a religion like any other. Islam is a theocracy. It is a supremacist, expansionist, binary, sociopolitical replacement ideology with a religious wing. Islam distinguishes itself in its founding 7th-century doctrinal text, the Qur’an, as the only “religion” on the planet that advances genocide against non-believers––Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians. For 1400 years Muslims have been taught that there will only be peace on Earth when all the world is Muslim, which means after the establishment of a global Islamic caliphate. The tactical method for achieving the Islamic caliphate is jihad which has two faces. Violent Islamic terrorism that specifically targets civilians, and polite stealth jihad that pretends peace while making war on non-believers using its twin signature tactics––taqiyya (lying in the service of Islam) and hudna (ceasefire pauses used to rearm, resupply, and reattack).

“Death to America” is not an empty threat, it is the expression of religious Islamic doctrine and its stated expansionist goal of establishing a worldwide Islamic caliphate. Israel is the West’s Middle East sentinel and bulwark against Islamic expansionism. President Trump’s steadfast commitment to his America 1st MAGA policies necessarily require support for Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East (ME) and the symbol of our Judeo-Christian tradition. The President’s recent shift in ME policy does not make sense and requires examination.

When things don’t make sense something else is going on––the shift.

1. After the savage October 7th (2023) Hamas invasion and attack on Israel, President Trump was squarely committed to protecting Israel, America’s ideological and strategic ally in the ME.

2. In September 2025 President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the Gaza Peace Plan. During the announcement President Trump specified that if Hamas does not accept the peace deal, “Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas.” The announcement was reported on The Geller Report and posted on Dr. Rich Swier’s blog, September 30, 2025, “One of the Greatest Days Ever in Civilization”: Trump and Netanyahu’s Gaza Peace Plan.” The article includes the text of the plan:

Trump’s full 20-point plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza:

Gaza will be a deradicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal. Within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Gazans who were detained after Oct. 7, 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the Jan. 19, 2025. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties. Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic. … Trump will chair a supervising “Board of Peace” to oversee the new government, set to include and former British Prime Minister and others. A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. A special economic zone will be established with preferred tariff and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations and that New Gaza poses no threat to its neighbors or its people. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.

The article quotes President Trump:

The President also criticized the countries that “foolishly” recognized a Palestinian state but explained that they did so because “they’re tired of what’s been going on for so many decades. The Presidents and Prime Ministers, when they deal with the Middle East, talk about the same thing over and over.”

Reviewing the history leading up to the war, he recounted: “The Palestinians elected Hamas. Israel withdrew from Gaza, thinking they would live in peace, remember that? But that didn’t work out; there was the opposite of peace. I never forgot that, because I said, ‘That doesn’t sound like a good deal to me, as a real estate person, they gave up the ocean.’ They gave up the most magnificent piece of land in the Middle East and said all we want to do now is have peace, and that request was not honored.”

“Instead of a better life for the Palestinians, Hamas diverted resources to build over 400 miles of tunnels and terror infrastructure, rocket production facilities, and hid military command posts and launch sites in hospitals, schools, and mosques, so if you went after them, you’d end up knocking out a hospital, school, or a mosque.

“I challenge the Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny.”

3. Hamas and Islamic Jihad immediately refused to disarm. An October 17, 2025, article by journalist Joshua Klein describes the situation, “Hamas and Islamic Jihad Defy Trump’s Ceasefire, ‘Negotiating with Himself’; No Disarmament Commitment.” President Trump’s 20-point peace plan was met with derision and disrespect from Mohammed Nazzal, a Jordanian-born senior Hamas politburo member based in Doha, Qatar:

Speaking Wednesday from Doha, where Hamas’s political leadership has resided for years, Nazzal went further — declaring Hamas intends to maintain armed control over Gaza indefinitely. “On the ground, Hamas will be present,” he stated, directly contradicting Trump’s plan requiring the terror group to cede all security functions to a technocratic civilian administration overseen by international monitors.

Islamic Jihad deputy secretary-general Muhammad Al-Hindi told Qatari news media outlet Al Jazeera, that “Hamas and the resistance have not agreed to disarm,” and dismissed Trump as “fundamentally ignorant of the region.”:

“He does not understand the history, beliefs, and culture of the region,” the Islamic Jihad official claimed, adding that Trump cares only about “deals and investments.” Al-Hindi also rewrote history entirely, claiming “Islam has been in the region for less than 1,400 years. Where was Israel 3,000 years ago? It existed for a little more than 70 years” — erasing millennia of Jewish civilization in the land of Israel.

President Trump responded:

On Thursday — one day after Nazzal’s interview and two days after Al-Hindi’s rejection — Trump escalated his ultimatum in response to Hamas’s continued killings and violations.

“If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The president also told reporters Thursday he expects Hamas to honor its word. “We have a commitment from them, and I assume they’re going to honor their commitment,” Trump said.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have now made explicit they will not disarm until Palestinian statehood is achieved — inverting Trump’s framework entirely by demanding political concessions before security guarantees instead of the reverse.

That position is fundamentally irreconcilable with both Israel’s core security requirements and Trump’s peace plan, which makes immediate disarmament a precondition for any reconstruction or governance transition. Their defiance now threatens to collapse the agreement altogether — and Trump has made clear that further violations will be met with force.

4. Then Saudi Arabia weighed in. Journalist Danny Zaken reports on October 16, 2025, “Trump Gaza plan on verge of collapse, warns Saudi Arabia and UAE.” Excerpts from the article:

Due to what they describe as the mediators’ leniency regarding Hamas’ refusal to disarm, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain have issued warnings that the effort to end the war is at risk of collapsing. Arab and US diplomatic sources confirmed to Israel Hayom that messages to this effect were sent by the Gulf states of the moderate Sunni axis to the White House and to the architects of the Gaza plan, President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. …

In their latest communication with Washington, the Saudis warned that unless there is a decisive US response and a change in approach by the mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey—to enforce the plan’s terms on Hamas, Saudi Arabia will not participate in the continuation of the process. A Saudi diplomatic source confirmed to Israel Hayom that such messages were delivered to the Americans.

He said that for months Saudi Arabia has made clear its position: there is no viable solution to the war in Gaza or to the future of the Palestinians in general as long as Hamas remains part of the equation. “This organization has inflicted enormous harm on the Palestinian people, a war that led to the deaths of tens of thousands of its own, the destruction of the entire Gaza Strip, and now it insists on preserving the muqawama (armed resistance)?”

He added that it is “a resistance that has caused a catastrophe even worse than the Nakba. It is absolutely clear that Hamas will sabotage any force—Palestinian, Arab, or international—seeking to restore order in the Strip. As long as there is no serious move to eliminate Hamas’ influence and control over Gaza, there is no chance of its rehabilitation and reconstruction.”

In the messages sent to the US, it was explicitly stated that Saudi Arabia is downgrading its level of engagement in the implementation of the Trump plan, and that it is unlikely to attend the reconstruction conference Egypt plans to host next month.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Emirati ruler Mohammed bin Zayed did not attend the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting in Egypt hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. According to a Saudi source, “Qatar was expected to help Hamas maintain its presence and return at an opportune moment.” This is a very credible statement considering Gatestone Institute contributing writer, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury’s November 28, 2025 article, “Qatar’s Campus Conquest: Importing Muslim Brotherhood Policies in a War for the Future of the West.”

Qatar continues to conduct one of the most extensive foreign influence operations in modern history. Through hundreds of billions of dollars — estimated at up to a trillion dollars — funneled into Western universities, research centers, media platforms and political advocacy networks, Qatar has become the leading global patron of the Muslim Brotherhood in pushing an ideological agenda aimed at reshaping democratic societies from within.

New findings by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) show that Qatar’s funding is not benign philanthropy; it is a strategic investment in Islamist soft power, with far-reaching consequences for the United States, India, Europe, and beyond. According to a shocking new report by the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), as well as Jihad in America: The Grand Deception, a 2012 film by the Investigative Project on Terrorism, the Muslim Brotherhood, along with its major patron, Qatar, has a dangerous ideological agenda aimed at undermining the West from within.

5. Hamas (Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, or Islamic Resistance Movement) was founded in 1987 and is an offshoot of the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. It’s 1988 Charter defines itself as “one of the wings of the Muslim Brotherhood in Palestine” and states that the Brotherhood is the universal Islamic movement. Qatar donates huge sums of money and political support to both Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Since 2012 it is estimated that Qatar has transferred over $1.8 billion to Gaza under Hamas rule and has been home to much of the Hamas senior leadership.

6. The Israeli hostages have finally been returned home to Israel, dead and alive, but Hamas has steadfastly and vociferously refused to disarm. In his February 6, 2026 report, “Former Israeli Hostage Revealed the Shocking Truth He Was Told by a Senior Hamas Official,” Avi Abelow quotes Segev Kalfon, who was “kidnapped from the Nova music festival and held for hundreds of days inside Hamas terror tunnels, has come out with testimony that should shatter every fantasy still floating around in diplomatic circles. Senior Hamas officials told him directly:

They have no problem promising Netanyahu that there would be no more October 7th massacres, as they would then massacre Jews on October 8th and October 9th instead.”

From Hamas’s perspective, concepts like peace, de-escalation, or restraint are not end goals but tactical language— deception used as a tool of strategy. They frame temporary truces as pauses—much like the early Islamic precedent of a hudna, a time-limited truce, exemplified in 628 with the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah when Muhammad agreed to a ceasefire with the Jewish tribe of Quraysh of Mecca after a failed confrontation. A pause that gave Muhammad the time to regroup and attack again at a later date, upon which he succeeded in conquering them.

President Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reflect a seismic shift in President Trump’s attitude toward Islam from naming it as an existential threat to managing it. Journalist Aynaz Anni Cyrus offers an incisive summary in her December 30, 2025 article, “When the Deal Replaces the Fight: Trump 2.0’s Islamist Turn.” I encourage you to read this important article in its entirety. I have excerpted the text below.

Tone and Narrative: From Naming Islam to Managing It

The difference between Trump’s campaign language in 2015 and 2016 and his presidential language in 2025 is not subtle. In his first run, he spoke openly about Islam as a civilizational problem, insisted on using the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism,” and attacked political leaders for sanitizing the threat. Naming the ideology was part of the message. Refusing to name it was framed as weakness.

In 2025, the vocabulary has changed. Trump’s speeches at the United Nations and across the Middle East emphasize peace, stability, and shared security. His partners now include Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and a post-Assad Syria led by a jihad commander. The language is managerial rather than confrontational. Islam is no longer described as a system that produces conflict, but as a world that must be balanced, negotiated with, and brought into functional arrangements.

Trump still speaks forcefully about border security and crime. He still uses harsh language when discussing migration and violence. But the target has shifted. The problem is no longer Islam as an ideological project with legal and theological demands. It is an abstract pool of bad actors from bad places, detached from doctrine, structure, or religious law. Meanwhile, specific Islamic regimes and Islamist actors are praised as partners, mediators, or guarantors of order.

The narrative shift is straightforward. Trump 1.0 cast himself as the barrier between Western civilization and political Islam. Trump 2.0 presents himself as the dealmaker who can integrate that same Islamic world into managed outcomes. The threat is no longer confronted. It is administered.

7. For me, the danger of the disparity between Trump ’45 and Trump ’47 is best understood with reference to an essential reference document, “The Explanatory Memorandum from the Archives of the Muslim Brotherhood in America.” My dear friend Valerie Price, owner, editor, and publisher of Act for Canada, provided the summary below to familiarize her readers with its content:

April 24, 2019

Dear Members of ACT! For Canada:

Most people understand the threat of Islamic terrorism. Far fewer, however, understand that terrorism is merely one strategy of Jihad – holy war against Islam’s enemies – and actually a relatively ineffective one. Terrorism alerts people to danger. Although it may scare them into submission, it may also unite them against an easily identifiable and morally clear threat.

There is another form of Islamic holy war that is far more subtle, sophisticated, and difficult to oppose. It is called civilizational Jihad and it operates through peaceful methods, seeking to weaken western peoples from within by leading them to under-estimate the threat of Islam.

Civilizational Jihad involves diffuse forces that mingle in civilian life, deploying propaganda and misinformation. It infiltrates the school system and the culture at large to indoctrinate the youth and the general public to misunderstand the intentions, objectives, and methods of Islamic supremacism. It encourages non-Muslims to welcome Islamic operatives into government and other positions of influence.

The “Explanatory Memorandum” of the Muslim Brotherhood is a short document that explains the intentions behind pre-conquest Islamic infiltration. The document was discovered by the F.B.I. in a secret sub-basement in the Virginia home of a top Muslim Brotherhood operative and was later published by the Center for Security Policy. It outlines Muslim Brotherhood goals and strategies to establish Shariah Law in North America, stating that its plan involves “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house.” It provides a comprehensive strategy as well as a convenient list of 29 Muslim Brotherhood-controlled groups, many of them still in operation in North America today.

This short, clear document is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the determination and long-term tenacity of those who wish to fundamentally transform North American society.

WE URGE OUR MEMBERS TO READ IT. CENTER FOR SECURITY POLICY

The Explanatory Memorandum is a tactical manual for doctrinal Islamic expansion and conquest. It is the equivalent of reading The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx to understand the existential threat of communism. Israel is the bulwark against Islamic expansionism in the Middle East; the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum documents its civilizational jihad against the United States. This means that Qatar and every other Muslim nation that supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood are enemies of the United States. Trump ’45 understood the existential threat. What happened to Trump’47?

How is it possibly America 1st to embrace Qatar as an ally and peace partner?

What is going on?

I am a businesswoman and always always always follow the money. I was shocked to read Garrett Downs February 8, 2026 article, posted on Patrick Wood’s Technocracy News, “UAE ‘Spy Sheikh’ Bought Secret 49% Stake In Trump Crypto Company, World Liberty Financial.” Patrick Wood’s introductory remarks provide an excellent article summary:

This is a stunning revelation into the mind of Donald Trump. Just before the inauguration, Trump’s crypto company, World Liberty Financial, struck a secret deal with the head of security in the UAE for a 49% stake for $500 million. The quid pro quo was for Nvidia’s AI computer chips. The reverse quid pro quo is that Islam gains another foothold in America. Why is Trump unequally yoked with one of the worst violators of human rights in the world? If you dance with the devil, your clothes will get burned.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International describe the UAE as “severely restricted” in human rights: no elected legislature, no legal political opposition, no free speech, criminalization of most dissent, pervasive surveillance, and harsh treatment of activists and critics. In other words, it is a dictatorship. Other monarchies in the region are no better off.

Trump’s 2025 “Gulf investment tour” alone featured headline pledges of roughly $3.2 trillion dollars in announced deals and investment frameworks with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—many overlapping with or reinforcing pre‑existing business relationships.

The Pax Silica Declaration was recently signed by the UAE and Qatar. Prospects are high that Saudi Arabia will join soon. Pax Silica tightly binds those nations to the US AI policies.

Trump is building his legacy as the Islamic President who bound America’s future to the mortal enemies of freedom and liberty. This is another level of the betrayal that we brought out in our book, The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America. This is not “Making America Great Again.” ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

President Donald J. Trump and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are co-founders emeritus of World Liberty Financial which is run by members of the Trump and Witkoff families. This, in my opinion, presents a serious financial conflict of interest regarding United States foreign policy in the ME in addition to doctrinal Islam’s ideological conflicts with our Judeo-Christian infrastructure and sovereignty.

Additionally, on March 21, 2024, Forbes journalist Zachary Folk posted an article, “Jared Kushner’s $2 Billion Investment from Saudi Arabia: What to Know After Republicans Delay Subpoena,” reported details of Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, and its windfall from Saudi Arabia. Under the heading Key Facts:

* After Trump left office in 2021, Kushner quickly set up a new private equity firm, Affinity Partners, which raised over $3 billion in capital by 2022, with about $2 billion coming directly from the Saudi Public Investment fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

* Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman serves as the chairman of the Public Investment Fund, and reportedly personally intervened to approve the investment and overruled a panel of advisors who called the sum “unsatisfactory in all aspects.”

* Kushner developed a close relationship with bin Salman while he served as a White House advisor during Trump’s presidency, helping to approve a $110 million weapons sale to the kingdom after it faced public backlash for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi—which the Department of National Intelligence later reported was directed by the crown prince.

Qatar’s particular role in civilizational jihad is in funding pro-Muslim anti-American educational indoctrination, a tactical operation of polite stealth jihad. Qatar has donated billions of dollars to buy chairs for “Islamic Studies” at universities which explains the pro-Muslim, antisemitic, anti-Israel, anti-Christian, anti-American indoctrination emanating from their curricula. Follow the money going to universities across America and you will understand the doctrinal roots of the anti-American sentiment of American students. This is civilizational jihad waged by Muslim nations that Trump ’45 knew were a threat.

Qatar’s funding includes buying media influence. Journalist Ariel Zilber explains in her December 11, 2025 article, “Dems rip Paramount Skydance’s hostile WBD bid over Saudi and Kushner-linked funding: report.” The recent hostile takeover bid of Paramount Skydance against Warner Bros. Discovery had backing from Saudi, Qatari, and UAE wealth funds and Jared Kushner’s private equity firm Affinity Partners. This is a national security threat. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff should immediately be relieved of their duties as special envoys to the ME and should be replaced with Secretary of Defense Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth who represent and embody the America 1st MAGA principles that elected Trump ’45 and Trump ’47.

On September 29, 2025, President Trump issued a shocking executive order “Assuring the Security of the State of Qatar.” It is difficult to understand Trump ’47’s stupefying action that guarantees the security and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar––an ideological enemy of the United States––against external attack. Only President Donald J. Trump can resolve the disparity conundrum between Trump ’45 and Trump ’47.

President Trump needs to end the charade of “peace deals” in Gaza and return to his America 1st MAGA tone and narrative that recognizes the existential threat that Islam poses to the United States of America. Demography is destiny and Islam is a replacement ideology that threatens Western countries with uncontrolled Muslim immigration accompanied by its hostile supremacist Islamic doctrine and its five-times-a-day prayer asserting there will be peace on Earth when all the world is Muslim. The societal ramifications of this are enormous.

Multiculturalism is a fiction regarding Muslims because there is no multicultural tolerance in Islam. There is only Islamic compliance to sharia law. Business deals and peace deals are all made in service to Islam’s long-term religious imperative to make the world Muslim. The world is in a 21st-century religious war between the Western Judeo-Christian tradition and Islamic doctrinal expansionism that demands conversion or death. The Jewish State of Israel is the current target of Islamic expansionism, but it is the Christian United States of America that is Islam’s primary target.

Islamic expansionism is visible and very real in Western Europe. It forecasts the future of the United States if we do not stop Islamic infiltration and expansion in our government institutions, our educational institutions, and our political institutions.

The fall of Britain began with the election of London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan in 2016. The parallel election of New York’s Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani in 2025 is the beginning of the end of America as a constitutional republic. Mamdani’s brazen rejection of U.S. Constitutional law in favor of Islamic sharia law is his opening salvo. The United States Constitution and Islamic sharia law have irreconcilable differences, and America must divorce herself from Islam.

The laws of every country define and reflect its culture. Creeping Islamism is incrementally redefining Americanism in its effort to Islamize and conquer the United States of America exactly as it is written in the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum––the Islamic manual for civilizational jihad in America.

Silence is no longer an option. It is time for all freedom-loving Americans to share and discuss this information with their family and friends. We must pressure our elected officials, including President Trump ’47, to reject Islamism and reclaim America to Make America Great Again!

***********************************************

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats on barnesandnoble.com, amazon.com, and directly from Ingram in paperback.