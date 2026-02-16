Democrats Force a Partial Shutdown with a Demand That Means Almost No Deportations

ICE shut down on Friday. Thousands of ICE and Homeland Security staff are going unpaid because Democrats want to control the Republican administration. Democrats have shut down Homeland Security.

Sen. Schumer, in the grip of the Communists and Socialists taking over the party, said that three objectives are not met.

Those three objectives include ending the Trump administration’s roving ICE patrols, stronger accountability for immigration enforcement officers, and barring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from wearing masks.

They are nonstarters.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has poured cold water on some of the Democrats’ demands, such as barring ICE officers from wearing masks and tighter warrant requirements.

The warrant requirements would mean few illegal aliens, including criminals, would be deported.

Democrats want full control and to keep illegal aliens in the country.

Republicans need to abolish the filibuster. This is insanity.

That means the partial government shutdown impacts other DHS agencies such as the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).