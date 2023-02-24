The Curious Death of Doug Brignole from COVID, Perhaps

“If I Die, You Were Right,” said Doug Brignole. Eight months later, he was dead.

In April 2021, after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, author and bodybuilder Doug Brignole shared a message on Facebook about the experience.

“I’m vaccinated! Well, the first of two,” the post reads in part. “Let’s get this done so we can get back to traveling, going to concerts, and having fun. My vaccine was yesterday, and I had no problem with it.”

In the days that followed, Brignole communicated with other social media users in the comment section of his Facebook post about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Doug was best known for winning the AAU Mr. Universe title in 1986. Unfortunately, Doug passed away in October 2022 at 62 in his sleep.

CAUSE OF DEATH

USA Today took exception to people on social media saying he died from the vaccine. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiners report listed his death as ‘natural’ and caused by COVID-19 infection.

What they left out was ‘Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease’ is listed as ‘Other Significant Conditions’ that led to his death.

Dr. Panda said Atherosclerosis is linked to the vaccines by inflammation.

“We’ve learned from studies, clinical data, and autopsies that the mRNA vaccines cause massive amounts of inflammation in the body.

Inflammation also plays a major role in the development and progression of atherosclerosis.

When the inner lining of an artery is damaged, immune cells and other inflammatory cells are sent to the site of injury. These cells release chemicals that cause the artery wall to become inflamed, which can lead to the formation of plaque.

Inflammation can also cause the plaque to become unstable and more likely to rupture, which can trigger the formation of blood clots that can block blood flow to the heart or brain, leading to a heart attack or stroke.

Which is more likely?

A) A healthy 63-year-old dies in his sleep from COVID-19 symptoms or B) A healthy 63-year-old dies in his sleep from a blood clot caused by the mRNA vaccines?

No one checked his history. He appears to be very healthy and presumably goes to doctor.

The normal development of atherosclerosis is a slow and gradual process. In most cases, it takes several decades for significant plaque buildup to occur in the arteries. Regular check-ups detect early signs of atherosclerosis and allow for interventions to prevent further progression.

Are we really to assume a fitness coach did not have a doctor or regular medical check-ups? asks Dr. Panda.”

Dr. Panda said a private autopsy by a forensic pathologist, not just a medical examiner, was required to determine the cause of death in this case.

