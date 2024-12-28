The Damning Biden Photos That Were Hidden from Americans

The Bidens, Joe, and Hunter met with Xi Jinping and Hunter’s business partners. The photos below were taken during the Obama-Biden administration, even though Joe continually denied it. America First Legal obtained them after complicated lawsuits with the National Archives and Records Administration.
Biden and Obama’s legal maneuvers prevented them from being published before the election.
After these meetings, the traitorous Bidens received millions of dollars from the Chinese. It explains all the times he did favors for the Chinese.
These new photographs appear to show:
- Then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing Hunter to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China;
- Then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing Hunter to then-Vice President Li Yuanchao of the People’s Republic of China; and
- Then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting with and taking pictures with Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners, including Jonathan Li and Ming Xue.
In 2013, then-Vice President Biden went on an official trip across Asia, including a stop in Beijing, China. In these newly-released photographs, Joe Biden appears to introduce his son, Hunter, to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.
Joe Biden also appeared to introduce Hunter to China’s then-Vice President Li Yuanchao.
While they were in China, Joe Biden appeared to make time to meet with Hunter’s business associates at BHR Partners, including its CEO, Jonathan Li.
Joe Biden also appeared to meet with the Director and Managing Partner of BHR Partners, Ming Xue.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
/2 These photos shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials, including President Xi Jinping.
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
These photos corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where “Mr. Li sought—and received—access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.” AFL’s investigation previously uncovered other evidence showing Hunter’s special access to then-U.S. Ambassador Baucus.
/4 Following the Presidential Records Act, NARA had planned to release these photographs on October 23, 2024 — thirteen days before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/bK0F4Qv9mV
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/5 Lawyers and representatives for President Biden and President Obama delayed NARA’s release of these photos — as they did with other critical records — until after Election Day. https://t.co/kQul6RhQUC
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/6 In 2013, then-Vice President Biden went on an official trip across Asia, including a stop in Beijing, China. In these newly-released photographs, Joe Biden appears to introduce his son, Hunter, to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. pic.twitter.com/chDitOGQIw
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/8 While they were in China, Joe Biden appeared to make time to meet with Hunter’s business associates at BHR Partners, including its CEO, Jonathan Li. pic.twitter.com/wapWAH2hVW
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/10 These photos corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where “Mr. Li sought—and received—access to Vice President Biden’s political… https://t.co/KEGoURG1In pic.twitter.com/sJrLMpWdpq
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/12 As Vice President, Joe Biden also wrote letters of recommendation for Jonathan Li’s son and daughter, according to testimony from Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, and emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/hLUOPQhMzA
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/13 According to the Committee’s investigation, the Biden Family benefitted from their business dealings with BHR. https://t.co/HIgQa7Mhgo pic.twitter.com/7sZWnklHPw
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
/15 AFL will keep fighting for the release of these unlawfully withheld records.
— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024
Look at how hard this corrupt CNN host is working to cover up the crimes. She is trying to say Biden’s innocent because no charges were made. Watch this, it’s unbelievable:
NEW: CNN host abruptly ends segment after her defense of Joe Biden’s crimes completely falls apart.
ABBY PHILLIP: “I’m still waiting to see the proof of Joe Biden enriching himself. I take his brother and his son, perhaps.”
REP. MIKE LAWLER: “I’ll give you the direct line. A… pic.twitter.com/MgskTTKP5O
— The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) December 27, 2024
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter