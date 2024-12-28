The Damning Biden Photos That Were Hidden from Americans

The Bidens, Joe, and Hunter met with Xi Jinping and Hunter’s business partners. The photos below were taken during the Obama-Biden administration, even though Joe continually denied it. America First Legal obtained them after complicated lawsuits with the National Archives and Records Administration.

Biden and Obama’s legal maneuvers prevented them from being published before the election.

After these meetings, the traitorous Bidens received millions of dollars from the Chinese. It explains all the times he did favors for the Chinese.

These new photographs appear to show:

Then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing Hunter to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China;

Then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing Hunter to then-Vice President Li Yuanchao of the People’s Republic of China; and

Then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting with and taking pictures with Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners, including Jonathan Li and Ming Xue.

In 2013, then-Vice President Biden went on an official trip across Asia, including a stop in Beijing, China. In these newly-released photographs, Joe Biden appears to introduce his son, Hunter, to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email