Kamala Harris Honors a Madman’s Holiday

Kamala Harris again honored the fake African-American holiday of Kwanzaa, which was invented by a violent communist pervert and exploited by the FBI to make the far-left look like the lunatics they are.

The inventor was Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, whose real name was Ronald McKinley Everett.

He created the holiday to de-white Christmas.

It is hard to believe that Kamala has a deep childhood attachment to a holiday that didn’t exist when she was born. Also, she’s a notorious liar.

She is so full of it:

Kamala: “I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa” Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by Marxist professor Maulana Karenga to undermine Christmas, 2 years after Harris was born. 5 years later he was jailed for kidnapping, torturing innocent women in California. Karenga also founded the United… pic.twitter.com/iLRzS1Njl6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2024

