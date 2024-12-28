Kamala Harris Honors a Madman’s Holiday

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
2
20

Kamala Harris again honored the fake African-American holiday of Kwanzaa, which was invented by a violent communist pervert and exploited by the FBI to make the far-left look like the lunatics they are.

The inventor was Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, whose real name was Ronald McKinley Everett.

He created the holiday to de-white Christmas.

It is hard to believe that Kamala has a deep childhood attachment to a holiday that didn’t exist when she was born. Also, she’s a notorious liar.

She is so full of it:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz