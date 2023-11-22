The Deal with Hamas for 50 Israeli Hostages

By
M Dowling
-
0
24

Israel has made a deal with Hamas for 50 Israeli hostages. Hamas will release about 50 Israeli children and women while Israel releases 150 Palestinian women and teenagers jailed by Israel.

They will also agree to a pause in the war for several days.

There is a second phase in the works through which Hamas could release dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for extending the cease-fire by several more days.

There are reportedly about 240 hostages. No one knows if they’re all alive. No proof of life has been given.

Hamas is begging for the ceasefire, but Israel isn’t getting the deal they wanted where every hostage would have to be released first.

In any situation like this, it encourages more kidnappings in the future. It’s also true that it will disrupt the war to favor Hamas. However, Israelis want their hostages back.

Israel is facing tremendous domestic and foreign pressures. It’s hard to imagine what they are going through.

What do you think of the deal?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments