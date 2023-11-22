The Deal with Hamas for 50 Israeli Hostages

Israel has made a deal with Hamas for 50 Israeli hostages. Hamas will release about 50 Israeli children and women while Israel releases 150 Palestinian women and teenagers jailed by Israel.

As the world celebrates #WorldChildrensDay , 40 children are being held hostage by terrorists in Gaza. Children who had to watch their families murdered before their eyes. Children who had their innocence ripped away from them. Children who are still held hostage by savage… pic.twitter.com/H2ARmGy4Th — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 20, 2023

They will also agree to a pause in the war for several days.

There is a second phase in the works through which Hamas could release dozens of Israeli hostages in exchange for extending the cease-fire by several more days.

There are reportedly about 240 hostages. No one knows if they’re all alive. No proof of life has been given.

Hamas is begging for the ceasefire, but Israel isn’t getting the deal they wanted where every hostage would have to be released first.

In any situation like this, it encourages more kidnappings in the future. It’s also true that it will disrupt the war to favor Hamas. However, Israelis want their hostages back.

Israel is facing tremendous domestic and foreign pressures. It’s hard to imagine what they are going through.

What do you think of the deal?

"Children here who speak Hebrew – run to us" As thousands of Palestinians pass through the humanitarian corridor Israel opened in Gaza, IDF soldiers are heard on the loud speaker calling out in case any of the 38 kidnapped Israeli kids are among them. pic.twitter.com/7LIYmIgYhV — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) November 20, 2023

