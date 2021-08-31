















The Deep State Flexes its Muscle

by Bob MacGuffie and Antony Stark (authors of The Seventh Crisis- seventhcrisis.com)

“Deep State” had definitely been a below-the-radar term for decades until 2016 when it surfaced on conservative cable TV and was repeatedly used by on-air commentators. A more widely used term up to that point was the “Administrative State”, but that referred more narrowly to government organs.

The Deep State refers to the permanent federal government – its clique of embedded and intractable bureaucratic officials, plus selected influencers in non-government organizations (NGO), and the critical mega financial individual resources and outside conduits. It includes selected mass media corporate owners deploying their public-facing print and electronic “reporters” to control the “narrative” presented to the public justifying their actions.

Significant swaths of the federal judiciary serve as backstops and enforcers to deep state rule. In addition, the spawning grounds of the entire elitist mindset – university administration and professors within most “citadels of academia” round out the organs of power propelling Deep State rule.

This is not to imply some hidden ring of leaders. No, but unfortunately each of these interested entities all navigates by the same collectivist stars. Being instinctive elitists, controllers, and professional self-preservationists, they usually know exactly what to do about most of the major public issues in play at any given time in America.

These entities, bureaucracies, judiciary, media, and academia were authorized, designed, or launched for the express purpose to benefit the citizenry. But there should be no mistake – gravity has been upended, and these institutions persistently and tenaciously act in their own self-interest and that of the ruling class, now virtually all the time.

Together they have “weaponized” many of the bureaucratic organs of the federal government against the American people. In so doing, they have affected the course of events contrary to the will of the American people, as expressed in congressional and presidential elections, countless times in the past 70 years. To support our assertion, to quote our founders at the birth of our nation – “let facts be submitted to a candid world.”

One of the most entrenched centers of bureaucratic power is the federal bench. Critical observers have termed its activist rulings “soft tyranny.” This is most obvious, notable, and codified when a federal judge under judicial review, issues a ruling minting new national law, such as Anthony Kennedy’s SCOTUS ruling legalizing homosexual “marriage” in all 50 states. At the time of his ruling, in only 3 states, Maine, Maryland, and Washington, had the citizens actually voted for homosexual marriage. Eight legislatures had voted for it and fully half, 26 states, had homosexual marriage imposed by state court decisions. But one federal judicial official deemed it the “law of the land”, as our ruling political class likes to phrase it.

We actually saw a one-two Deep State punch in the spring of 2012. A case challenging the constitutionality of ObamaCare had made its way to the Supreme Court. The justices had heard the arguments in March and were due to rule in June. Knowing full well that Justice Roberts follows media coverage and is close to obsessed with the Court’s image, the progressive mainstream media commenced a continual release of press articles and cable TV discussions warning that the Court’s and the Chief Justice’s reputations would be damaged should the Court strike down Obama’s crowning “achievement” as unconstitutional. It was well known that Justice Roberts follows media coverage and is close to obsessed with the Court’s image.

In the SCOTUS ruling, after sustained media intimidation, John Roberts took it on himself to in effect re-write the legislation to deem the mandate to purchase insurance coverage a tax, (directly contradicting Obama’s own words saying it was not a tax) which is a constitutional power, rather than a federal requirement that a citizen make a private purchase, which is generally deemed unconstitutional. So, all wrapped into one issue we have the congress over-reach with unconstitutional legislation, then upon legal challenge the media publicly intimidated the Chief Justice into fabricating a rationale to secure a ruling of constitutionality. This episode illustrates the daunting power of deep state organs to impose a law controlling 17 percent of the economy, on the entire citizenry. And that citizenry when polled has never indicated that a majority desire ObamaCare coverage.

The Tea Party organized and protested mightily against ObamaCare and all the taxes and regulations within it. Despite the unconstitutionality of the law, the deep state had to teach the citizens who was boss. And three years later SCOTUS had to once again re-write ObamaCare to allow subsidies to those purchasing coverage on a federally operated exchange, which had been omitted from the legislation. An unprecedented and embarrassing exclamation point placed on an abominable piece of congressional despotism!

Our country’s founders designed three branches of government and although equal, since the judiciary was unelected, was specifically expected to be the least powerful. The legislature was expected to be the most powerful. It was comprised of elected representatives and as such, it was designed to be the driving force in the creation of law and imposition of taxes. But current political dynamics have been so skewed, that multiple congresses averse to facing tough decisions too often defer to court decrees, from which legislative responsibility can easily be dodged. As a result, the federal legislative process has ground to a virtual halt.

From a limited government perspective, this could be viewed as a favorable development. But from a fiscal responsibility perspective this has proven to be nothing less than catastrophic. Specific appropriation bills cannot pass for lack of sufficient votes. So, both House and Senate have resorted to “comprehensive” spending bills which have ballooned in size in order to achieve the necessary consensus to pass. The result is $30 trillion in federal debt, presently increasing by $4 billion every day in which the sun rises.

Another dynamic resulting from a gridlocked congress reduced to passing overly comprehensive bills is that they are indeed all-encompassing, resulting in a massive unable to comprehend behemoths tabled on the floor for a vote. A typical highly publicized example was ObamaCare coming in at about 3,000 pages.

This is all intentional by the bill’s authors in their effort to affect every area and activity throughout the industry they intend to regulate. They cannot describe in words every permutation and eventuality of impact – so the language inevitably delegates authority for the endless amount of interim decisions back to the cabinet secretary or agency head’s office.

This is where the Agency bureaucrats get to make the rules and regulations with the effect of law. The Agency is also authorized to investigate violations of those rules, issue complaints, adjudicate the complaints, and yes – dole out the fine and punishment. Anyone who has been audited by the IRS or crossed the EPA can vouch for the efficacy of this system.

This experience is termed “administrative soft tyranny” and if anything, the “soft” part in this sector is too generous. For some who have become entangled with a federal agency resulting in a fine of some manageable amount, the penalty may indeed be soft. But if you ask Vernon Hershberger, a dairy farmer in Loganville, Wisconsin, he would likely term his experience with the federal government just plain tyranny!

Hershberger produces raw milk, milk not pasteurized, for a private raw milk club seeking to avoid the pasteurized product. Because the FDA insists you market pasteurized milk, they sent federal marshals several times in 2010 to raid Hershberger’s farm confiscating his computers and destroying his milk and cheese. For the record, he was conducting a private service and in some cases the buyers actually owned the cows in his barn. He got the SWAT experience several times because he would not comply.

The Feds want compliance and yes, here in 21st century America, they will do whatever’s necessary to obtain it. The Feds couldn’t have cared less that he produced the raw milk products exclusively for private citizens specifically seeking the raw milk products, or that he did not sell any raw milk products through public distribution channels.

Neither would the Gibson Guitar Corporation term its federal marshal experience as anything other than straight-up tyranny. The company had been importing ebony wood from Madagascar but ceased in 2009 as a result of a ban on such imports. But on a hot August morning in 2011, over a dozen black SUVs carrying federal marshals decked out in full SWAT gear raided the Nashville Tennessee guitar fabrication plant. As Gibson’s CEO described it, “We had a raid with federal marshals that were armed, that came in, evacuated our factory, shut down production, sent our employees home and confiscated wood.”

The justification for the raid: the Environmental Investigation Agency deemed the imported wood a violation of the Lacey Act, which required the end-user document that it obtained the wood legally. The EIA claimed Gibson knowingly imported tainted wood. The entire episode cost the company millions. As it turned out the seized wood was legally purchased from India, not Madagascar. But when faced with a mountain of prospective legal costs to obtain justice, Gibson did what so many others caught in this trap have been intimidated into – they settled. They paid a $250,000 settlement, a $50,000 environmental fine, and over $2 million in legal fees. And casting a pall over the entire episode was speculation that the Obama Administration pursued Gibson because the CEO was a contributor to Republican campaigns. Because it’s near impossible to prove specific motivation, this factoid remains as speculation.

One agency of the federal government which has stricken fear in the hearts of most Americans for decades is the Internal Revenue Service. For most, it is the dreaded letter advising of an upcoming tax audit. Horror stories of the handling of ordinary Americans by IRS agents are legends. We are supposed to retain our Constitutional rights during the audit process, and congress has passed specific legislation addressing and safeguarding those rights. But to many who have experienced an extensive audit, it seems their constitutional rights were checked outside the door of the IRS office.

The IRS is ground-zero for a federal agency that gets to write the rules, interpret them, summon and interrogate citizens they deem to have violated them, pass judgment on those citizens, determine and impose the penalty, and enforce said penalty, including jail time. The experience doesn’t exactly have the ring of “government of the people, by the people and for the people.” But beyond the collection of tax revenue, the IRS has been exercising an increasingly partisan influence within the political system.

The right of “free association” is one cherished and exercised by generations of Americans going back to our founding. But in the modern era, things have naturally become more complicated. If you, with other like-minded citizens, decide to form a formal group or association to advocate for public issues or create discussion forums, you are likely to need to collect money to support the activity. In order to facilitate the money-handling you go to a bank, seeking to open an account in the group’s name. But the bank will require you to present government-approved filing documents including an IRS tax number in order to open a bank account.

From 2009 through 2012 thousands of Tea Party-styled, conservative grassroots groups formed and sought to file with the IRS, to secure the necessary paperwork and tax number to enable the opening of bank accounts. The appropriate filing for political advocacy groups is a 501(c)(4). Over the years this was a rather perfunctory exercise for political advocacy groups of all stripes, resulting in the provision of the appropriate paperwork in a few weeks. The group could then open a bank account, fund itself and become operational. But under the Obama Administration rather than facilitate group formation, the 501(c)(4) filing process became a “choke point” on the free speech of the Administration’s political opponents.

The Obama Administration and its acolytes throughout the government were highly concerned with the building wave of opposition in the form of Tea Party protests across the country. So, during this time period, Obama began publicly criticizing the formation of “shadowy groups with harmless sounding names.” Max Baucus, Democrat chair of the Senate Finance Committee, asked the IRS to investigate newly formed 501(c)(4)s. This was soon followed by a letter from 7 Democrat senators asking the IRS to investigate conservative 501(c)(4) organizations, while Senator Sheldon Whitehouse publicly berated the deputy chief of Criminal Investigation at the IRS for not prosecuting conservative nonprofits.

To understand the code of the Deep State we do not need to follow up to see if any of these “requests” were formally acted upon. No, the purpose of these public pronouncements was to signal to all two million federal workers to use their federal positions to impair the formation and activities of conservative nonprofit groups – regardless of the results of the formal requests. This way the orders to impede and deny conservatives’ rights immediately are in plain sight. Any willing sympathetic federal worker with their antenna up and in a position to help, now felt empowered to take the necessary action from their roost to suppress conservative speech and action. No future “smoking gun” memo of instruction need ever be written.

Writing about totalitarianism in the 20th Century, the historian Ian Kershaw developed the idea of lower-end functionaries “working towards the leader.” This method allows for the tyrant leader at the top to rarely or never have to issue a direct order to do anything. However, it is well known throughout the tyranny that all members of the State who serve the leader have a duty to “work toward” what the tyrant generally wants based on his well-known and often stated political, economic, or social philosophies. To know what the tyrant wants, one engages in whatever he thinks is the most radical interpretation of what he thinks the tyrant’s wishes are and implements them. Hence, implementation of the leaders’ wishes, on all levels, are carried out without having to be directly told what to do. The effect is to draw as many people as possible in the Deep State into its web of tyrannical actions and make them complicit in the regime’s crimes. As with any mafia, the price of membership is criminality; after all, how else can lower-end members be trusted to follow the desires of the master criminals at the top?

One such federal employee who clearly adopted the approach of “working toward the leader” was Lois Lerner, director of the IRS’s Exempt Organizations unit. The Exempt Organizations Unit is the engine room for approving or denying 501(c)(4) applications. And judging from the timelines of her e-mails which emerged when her scandal broke, Lerner was well underway impeding Tea Party applications by the time Obama and company publicly voiced alarm. Impossible for the Deep State powers to contain, her Tea Party targeting scandal broke across both the mainstream and alternative press in May of 2013. It was a major story for weeks and intermittently for months, resulting in a faux apology and denunciation from Obama, and two appearances by Lerner before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, in which she publicly and arrogantly pled the fifth.

The simple, yet insidious technique employed by Lerner’s minions was to engage Tea Party applicants in an endless series of questions and clarifications regarding the applications, thereby extending the application process for months and ultimately years. Once fully up to speed in 2010, the strategy effectively ground to a halt new Tea Party and conservative group formation – mission accomplished. By hardly flexing a muscle, Tea Party group formation was stopped in its tracks by the administrative state’s simple abuse of a legitimate power entrusted to it. Of course, Lerner was never prosecuted. She resigned, refused to speak to the press, sat home quietly and was protected by the administrative state, and continues to receive her government pension.

The IRS Commissioner during Lerner’s subterfuge was Doug Shulman. He received no scrutiny over the scandal. He visited the White House 118 times over the period, generating much speculation that Obama was well aware of and may have been directing the operation. He was allowed to finish his term that falls with no repercussions whatsoever. His replacement, John Koskinen, however, was left to do the necessary cover-up work to contain the scandal and put it to bed. In a practice that was becoming contagious in Washington, Koskinen learned that 30,000 of Lois Lerner’s e-mails had been “lost” following the first exposure of the scandal in April 2013. But he said nothing to Congress for two months, until a court case forced the information into the public. After Obama’s Justice Dept. stonewalled calls for an investigation, filing no charges against anyone in government, the House Government and Oversight Committee filed a resolution to impeach Koskinen. The impeachment resolution died in the House Judiciary Committee after Trump’s election, and Koskinen served out his term.

Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in 2016 stunned the American Left off its foundations. Many blamed social media for facilitating free communication between

Trump supporters across all platforms.

They knew Big Tech had to be brought to heel, and further, had to be enlisted in support of their authoritarian progressive project. To that end, key players from the dispersing Obama Administration quickly made their way into important positions across the California-based Big Tech and social media headquarters. Obama’s Staff is Taking Over Silicon Valley.

They did their “persuading” at the executive level including in board meetings. Tech execs were no doubt enlightened as to the “benefits” of complying with the progressive agenda and taking actions to advance it. Big Tech knew the dangers of having the state’s regulatory spotlight shown on their businesses. Many of these cyberspace Robber Barrons rightly feared their quickly developing monopolies could be broken up.

These spineless, immoral, power-craving executives were happy to play ball and do the dirty work of the Leftist authoritarians within the government. Increasingly, during the Trump years, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other social media companies displayed their animus toward conservatives and the MAGA movement by warning-labeling their texts, temporarily suspending their accounts, de-platforming them, and generally harassing them, followed by specious apologies when exposed and caught.

As the 2020 election cycle entered its critical phase, Big Tech colluded to suppress and de-platform the MAGA movement and refused to publish anything detrimental to the Biden campaign. They did it with impunity and appeared before congressional committees with such stone faces and demeanor that they appeared to be cyborgs at the hearing tables.

Big Tech’s censorship program quickly extended into the transmission of pandemic and vaccine information. Any and all information not toeing the federal government’s line on COVID, its origins, or the adverse effects of the “vaccine” (experimental RNA gene therapy), authorized for emergency use, has been labeled “fraudulent”, taken down completely and the poster’s accounts have been canceled.

As the Biden Administration is now six months in, the Conservative–MAGA Alliance takes it for granted that every social media platform stands ready to silence its speech. We have lived in a propaganda state for over a decade. It is now widely recognized that we now live in a censorship state as well. This has now been confirmed by Administration spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, on July 15th when she revealed that the White House practices “misinformation surveillance” and instructs Facebook on what to monitor on its platform, including a list of names and organizations to watch. She elaborated that “we’ve increased research and tracking…for flagging problematic posts on Facebook that spread misinformation.” Of course, the Administration assumes for itself the definition of “misinformation,” which we can assume includes anything which varies materially from the party line. Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Big Tech on behalf of all those who have been censored. In the meantime, tech moguls in support of the Alliance have stepped up with alternative communication platforms, which is about all that can be done while waiting for a court ruling on the Trump lawsuit or congressional legislation.

Another example of the Federal Government’s over-reach and heavy-handedness this year stems from the Capitol riot on January 6th. After twelve years of trying to find evidence of violence on the Right (while violence on the Left raged each of those years), the Capitol riot finally gave state actors something to ostensibly pin on the Right. As of this writing, there is still much to learn about the true origins of the violence that day. Federal government organs are withholding plenty of critical information about the FBI informants placed in the groups that initiated the break inactivity. There’s also reportedly over ten thousand hours of Capitol video they refuse to release, as well as the identity of the Capitol policeman who shot unarmed protestor, Ashli Babbitt. Plus, we require the documentation and reasoning explaining why congressional leadership intentionally refused National Guard support and told defensive swat teams to stand down in full view of videos taken while the Capitol was being breached. Eventually, we will hope to get the entire story of the day and it’s a lock that the Feds will not look good and may well have been complicit.

What we do know is that no one has been charged with “sedition” or “insurrection,” not one protestor was armed, about half of the 500 charged have been charged with trespassing. About 165 have been charged with assault or impeding police efforts. Many arrested for walking through the halls peacefully were waved in through one of two doors to the Capitol where the police were videoed waving them in and were taped telling the people to stay peaceful and stay between the ropes.

But the Feds have seen fit to keep many, who face simple non-violent trespassing, in jail for six months now, since Jan. 6th, some reportedly in solitary confinement. As outrageous and impossible as that sounds, when the politicized courts back up the force of the FBI or other federal police agencies, you have a textbook case of tyranny focused on a targeted segment of the citizenry. These Americans are, at this point, political prisoners in their own country.

Another increasingly favored technique by federal police is turning out SWAT teams to intimidate their targets and video observers. One typical raid was carried out in Alaska against the home of Paul and Marilyn Hueper. A dozen armed agents broke into the Hueper’s home to arrest them for being in the Capitol on the 6th. After holding them at gunpoint and interrogating them for six hours, the agents realized the Huepers were not inside the Capitol, but merely attended the rally, and they withdrew from the home – a particularly embarrassing over-deployment of force, for which the FBI suffered no consequences. But even if they were trespassing, we know that in normal America, such suspects would be visited by a couple of plain-clothes agents with a simple knock at the door. SWAT teams are being increasingly employed as police theater to intimidate the political opponents of the ruling class. Many Trump associates received the same much-publicized treatment over the past five years.

To further exploit the Jan. 6th riot, the Capitol Police have announced that they will be installing Army surveillance technology, which includes hi-def surveillance video with night vision and tracking capabilities, within the existing Capitol security apparatus. So, if you visit the Capitol as a tourist, there will be a permanent record of you on file. The Capitol Police have also announced that they will begin to establish regional offices around the country. This is particularly ominous because the Capitol Police report to Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, not any federal law enforcement authority. The opportunity to conduct nationwide political surveillance of political opponents and organizations is simply too tempting for these swamp creatures to avoid.

Perhaps the most corrosive and reprehensible arm of the Deep State is the current U.S. academic system. Over the past couple of decades, stories emanating from academia portray college campuses to average Americans as an insular world detached from reality. Though too many of the system’s products, the graduates, do indeed emerge with an apparent reverse-polarity view of society and country, tragically it is by design. The path and direction were laid down by the cultural Marxists in the mid-20th century.

Over the past couple of decades, college administrators have promulgated repressive speech and harassment codes all designed to quash speech with which they disagree. Conservative guest speakers, or simply controversial anti-liberal speakers, are either disinvited after college administrators learn of their scheduled appearance, heckled from the stage, or otherwise thwarted from delivering their presentations.

Important and influential Conservative voices such as Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens and Ann Coulter have all faced aggressive and sometimes violent opposition when seeking to speak to campus audiences they have been invited to address. When such unconstitutional actions occur, University Administrations simply hide behind the bromide that such speakers are engaging in “hate speech”, which serves as a derivative of Orwell’s thought crimes. Or, if leftist agitators raise enough hell at conservative speaker appearances, administrators can refuse the next request for a conservative speaker claiming the college can’t afford security for the speaker. Leftist violence not only thwarts the speaker at hand, but it also assures no more can be afforded.

When it is their own students voicing dissent with anti-liberal speech, college administrators, professors and students employ smear and humiliation tactics to ostracize the offenders, often college conservatives. Administrators have instituted “speech codes” and “free speech zones” all designed to ban free speech. Violators are investigated by campus “diversity and tolerance offices.” It seems any speech deviating from the leftist worldview, administrators deem offensive and is banned through the use of campus speech codes.

“Bias” is another current major category of affront to today’s progressive sensibilities. Either conscious or unconscious, students’ motivations are under constant scrutiny to assure any and all aggrieved minorities receive justice. To enforce university standards, “Bias Response Teams” have been launched on campuses across the country. Their purported purpose is to respond to “acts of intolerance.”

As with most everything on campus, it is the Left that gets to decide what is and what is not to be tolerated. Any student perceiving an offense is encouraged to report said malicious incident to the college administration. And the way this reporting regime has been developing, not surprisingly, has been quite detrimental to conservative and independent thought. One offense of “microaggression” has ruined academic careers.

The chilling, self-censoring impact on the balance of faculty and student body cannot be overstated. And self-censorship is precisely the tactical objective of today’s academic overlords. Students today are literally trapped in an Orwellian propagandized world of spying, informing, and undercutting other students, faculty, or even administrators who stray from the politically correct program. In a real sense, they are eating themselves alive – but that should be no surprise to those who have studied the history of Marxist societies in the 20thcentury.

Another gambit deployed by college administrators, aimed at stifling independent thought and words, is the defunding of disapproved college newspapers. At this point, most, though not all papers are under the spell of leftist editors. At the University of California, San Diego the student government, acting at the behest of the administration, defunded the student newspaper, The Koala.

In 2016 The Koala made the fateful mistake of satirizing “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings”. The defunding appeared to be a straight-up violation of the paper’s freedom of speech, so the paper sued the college administration. But a judge in the infamous ninth circuit, itself an activist arm of the deep state, bent himself into a pretzel to rule against the free speech rights of the student newspaper. So here we have yet another example of the deep state’s reach of intimidation and power of enforcement, enacted by one of its judicial instrumentalities.

Using transgenders as the spear tip, college administrators have been intimidating those on campus who refuse to use certain proscribed pronouns, thereby quashing independent thought, the free speech rights of both students and faculty as well as definitional reality all at the same time. In 2017 at Shawnee State University, rather than call a professed transgender student by the requested female pronoun, a professor decided to instead call the student by his name.

University officials came down on the professor, threatening to fire him for creating a “hostile environment”. The professor sued the university and as of this writing, the case remains unresolved. During the same time period, a teacher in West Point HS in Virginia was fired for refusing to refer to a student by that student’s preferred pronoun. It is clear that the entire gender identification paradigm is clearly being used as a weapon against free speech, free thought, and indeed, biological reality.

Since the turn of the 21st century, it’s been becoming clear to a growing number of Americans that in too many of our universities the main objective has shifted from learning to politically correct indoctrination. Meanwhile, tuition inflation has raged along over the past 20 years at an annual rate averaging 7 percent, year after year. This is being driven by the lavish expansion of campuses and a geometric rise in administrators in relation to student population growth.

Just to provide an astounding supporting factoid, the University of Michigan employs 82 full-time “diversity officers”, including diversity administrators, directors, vice-provosts, deans, consultants, managers, analysts, and specialists – all minding the diversity count. The salary and benefit-cost of this abominable waste of money are $11 million per year, plus with the estimated office and personal tech equipment cost – the total financial drain on the university is some $15 million.

Just think of all the professors that could be funded or the equivalent tuition for 708 students represented by that one line item. This one made the news, but rest assured almost every university in America is loaded with such significant line-items which have absolutely nothing to do with educating students.

The idea that U.S. higher education has transformed from centers of learning to leftist indoctrination mills is regularly ridiculed and poo-pooed by the current progressive mouthpieces. But mid-20th century Marxist proponents publicly advocated for just such a transformation. Antonio Gramsci, the early 20th-century Italian Communist theorist, elaborated that “within the school system you can begin to rewrite key components of curricula such as history, economics, social studies, and introduce new concepts like sociology and psychology.

Curricula that demonized a country’s historic values and inserted Marxist values in their place are critical to destroying a country’s culture.” The strategy is known as “Critical Theory.” Publicly and persistently criticize every public institution within the United States….and eventually too many of the naïve among us will come to believe it. The country will then be ripe for finally taking down those institutions. (See our article “Seeing the Invisible Revolution: Exposing the Evil Intent of Critical Race Theory: Gen Z Conservative, Exposing Critical Theory.

Well, this spring normal America has awakened in the local School Boards across America. They have finally recognized Critical Race Theory (CRT) for the Marxist tool it is, and they are pushing back ferociously across the country. The organized Left was slow to recognize the threat, but they are now fully engaged, announcing their defiance, disparaging parents’ characters, and revealing a war-chest of funds to defend any teacher who “gets in trouble” teaching CRT. The battle in the school boards will play out for a long time, and could well prove to be a definitive turning point in the entire Cultural Marxism war being waged against us.

American public figures were so concerned in the 1950s and ‘60s that in the U.S. House of Representatives A.S. Herlong read into the Congressional Record on January 10, 1963, Gramsci-inspired, Marxist goals for education as enumerated in Cleon Skousen’s book “The Naked Communist” as follows: “Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. Gain control of all student newspapers. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack.” Sounds like mission accomplished to a large swath of normal America.

Another multi-tentacled lever of power accessible to the deep state is the network of NGOs. The acronym NGO is often referenced in the press and by talking heads, but not everyone knows it stands for a “non-governmental organization”. And fewer realize that an NGO is a non-profit, citizen-run group that functions independently and outside the official government structure…but can be funded by the government, provided no government representatives are members of the organization. Their names are invariably designed to convey they serve a specific political or social purpose. They do, but make no mistake, for many NGOs their larger purposes are distinctly different from that declared on their mastheads. If this seems to describe a murky, deceptive, and off-the-radar domain – it does, and the NGO world seems to be designed for exactly such shady activity.

Despite there being many high-profile NGOs like Doctors Without Borders, pursuing worthy endeavors, there are far too many using their status and infrastructure to pursue subversive political aims rather than the societal development goals in their charters. There are 1.5 million NGOs in the U.S. and from incidents that have surfaced over the past couple of decades, too many functions as water carriers for the deep state, acting as conduits for left-wing politics. Most all carry 501(c)3 designation, categorizing all donations as tax-deductible.

Few NGOs operate as completely subversive as ACORN, the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, which was completely exposed, by investigative reporter James O’Keefe, as abetting vote fraud, discussing illegal activities, providing illegal advice, and ultimately losing its government grants in addition to its private funding. It was forced to cease operations as a result of the scandal. Most NGOs provide a modicum of genuine community services, which serve as effective cover for their more subversive and propagandistic activities.

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations are notorious for channeling billions of dollars to dual-purpose NGOs which often surface as involved in headline stories of violent protests, political corruption, illegal alien trafficking, voter fraud, etc. The Open Society website, Open Society Foundations lists over 7,000 recipients.

Over 200 of them are known to have operations or stated objectives contrary to what normal America would consider being in the interests of the United States. Many, such as the infamous Gamaliel Foundation of Chicago are organized on the Saul Alinsky subversion model, i.e., their stated purpose is to assist residents in accessing government welfare programs, while their practice is to aggressively recruit new claimants with the objective of overwhelming the system with dependents.

This strategy of overwhelming and imploding the welfare system under its own weight is another specific collectivist strategy first articulated by Richard Cloward and Frances Piven in the mid-1960s. The objective is to crash the current system so that they can rebuild it according to their Socialist outlines.

Following the Cloward-Piven blueprint, Barack Obama conducted his infamous “community organizing” work agitating for the Gamaliel Foundation in the 1980s. Also, while in Chicago he was a guest lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School, and the only picture of him on a blackboard there shows him illustrating an Alinsky concept/diagram of the “oppressive” interrelated power of corporations, banks, and utilities.

Name any issue about which we see the organized Left agitating for media coverage and approbation and you will find numerous NGOs channeling money, organizing, and other “resources” to further the Leftist agenda. If the issue is amnesty for illegal aliens, you will see the American Immigration Law Foundation agitating, advocating, and actually litigating against the federal government on behalf of the illegals.

If the issue is racial agitation and division, for decades the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement has been advocating for “reparations” in its magazine BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), whose masthead alone telegraphs its intentions.

The Center for Community Change, another Alinsky-style agitation outfit, proclaims its goals of “fundamental transformation” right on its website.

If you seek to access every conceivable government welfare program, the American Institute for Social Justice will “hook you up.”

One organization rivaling Soros’s Open Society in funds raised and influence is the San Francisco-based Tides Foundation. Tides is an entire world of related groups which incubate numerous front groups functioning as “pass-through funders,” channeling hundreds of millions through the vast “Tides Network.”

Another in the same league is the Ford Foundation, currently endowed with some $12 billion. Originally seeded by Edsel and Henry Ford II, this outfit has strayed far from its original charter. It has become notorious for donating to subversives such as the Labor Community Strategy Center, which promotes the Communist ideology of “the destruction of free markets.” Other recipients of funding are the FALN, a U.S. government-designated terrorist group, and the discredited Leftist group, Occupy Wall Street.

Between the Open Society, the Tides Network, and the Ford Foundation, the subversive Left has not wanted funding over the past two decades. Today’s most visible recipients of funds funneled through this triumvirate are Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Leftist groups such as these have never been so flush as they are today, and the urban destruction wreaked by these outfits has never been so pronounced as has been exhibited across the country in 2020.

The enormous funding streams from these NGOs serve to amplify both the message and power of the organized, subversive American Left. They fund the naïve army of what V.I. Lenin termed “useful idiots” of volunteers agitating in communities across the country. There is now more money funding violence on American streets than ever before, and its origins are easily traceable to tax-exempt organizations chartered with the federal government. The background and activities of a seemingly endless network of these 501(c)3 tax-advantaged organizations of the Left can be further investigated by visiting DiscoverTheNetworks.

Working with political allies in governments around the world who are, for all intents and purposes, serving the interests of the transnational NGOs who own them and control their ideological direction, this deadly combination of entrenched Big Government power and transnational plutocratic interests have become far more open about their ultimate goals for world order than they have in the past. They continue to advance the deep state agenda and do so largely out of the national spotlight.

To tie the rising Marxist tide in America into the larger global movement, the transnational progressive elites have revealed what might be termed the Transnational Deep State. These “Tranzis” have announced that they intend to seize control of the planet’s historical momentum with something they call “The Great Reset.” The term has been popularized by Klaus Schwab, a German professor of business at the University of Geneva, who in 1987 founded the World Economic Forum (WEF), another not-for-profit foundation that claims to be committed to improving world society. The WEF meets every winter in a heavily media-covered confab in Davos, Switzerland. This elite clique is often referred to as the Party of Davos.

Writing against the traditional limited government, Free Market Capitalist order (which he terms “neoliberalist”) in Time Magazine, Schwab states:

“For the past 30 to 50 years, the neoliberalist ideology has increasingly prevailed in large parts of the world. This approach centers on the notion that the market knows best, that the “business of business is business,” and that government should refrain from setting clear rules for the functioning of markets. Those dogmatic beliefs have proved wrong. But fortunately, we are not destined to follow them.”

Schwab and his fellow Transnationalists want to “re-imagine” the current world order along different lines. Former President Barak Obama called this an attempt to “fundamentally transform America.” Of course, the question arises why one would seek to “fundamentally transform” something they liked, let alone revered and loved. To avoid this uncomfortable question, the Elites embraced the new, more nebulous word “re-imagine.”

Unfortunately, regardless of the phrase they use, it is all said in the same manner as those on the Left and in the Enemedia utilize it; that is, as a popular phrase used by those who want to refer to something that they wish “destroy” but are reticent about stating that truth outright lest it provokes a counter-response.

Be it the police or the education or healthcare systems or any other system that is essentially seen as successful (and that has engendered no mass outcry among the population to change them) such systems are nonetheless seen as posing a threat to the transnational progressive agenda. In order to seduce populations into a sense of false security, Tranzi elites falsely mis-use the “new” word “re-imagine” where they formerly mis-used the by now tired word “reform.” In this case, it is the Capitalist System and Traditional Society, with its emphasis on Individuality, Ordered Liberty, Critical Thinking and Political Freedom under the Rule of Law that Schwab and his fellow elitists want to “re-imagine” out of existence.

In the Time Magazine article, Schwab goes on to write:

“Free markets, trade, and competition create so much wealth that in theory, they could make everyone better off if there was the will to do so. But that is not the reality we live in today.

Technological advances often take place in a monopolized economy and are used to prioritize one company’s profits over societal progress. The same economic system that created so much prosperity in the golden age of American capitalism in the 1950s and 1960s is now creating inequality and climate change. And the same political system that enabled our global progress and democracy after World War II now contributes to societal discord and discontent…

…Yet there are reasons to believe that a better economic system is possible—and that it could be just around the corner. As the initial shock of the COVID crisis receded, we saw a glimpse of what is possible, when stakeholders act for the public good and the well-being of all, instead of just a few….

…Building such a virtuous economic system is not a utopian ideal. Most people, including business leaders, investors, and community leaders, have a similar attitude about their role in the world and the lives of others. Most people want to do good and believe that doing so will ultimately benefit everyone, including a company’s shareholders. But what’s been missing in recent decades is a clear compass to guide those in leading positions in our society and economy.”

Everything that is essential to the Transnational Progressive effort to undo society as we have known it and replace it with an authoritarian, spiritually sterile, techno-collectivist order is encapsulated in Schwab’s confessional:

The claim that Capitalism is outdated and needs to be “re-imagined” (i.e., destroyed) and replaced with a not-so-crypto neo-fascist regime run by elites (“those in leading positions”) who control large, powerful governments that will not “refrain from setting clear rules for the functioning of markets.”

The claim that Free Markets “create so much wealth that in theory they could make everyone better off” is unrealistic, but that destroying that wealth creating mechanism and replacing it with an elite-run form of collectivism that historically produces nothing but poverty is the only thing capable of altering that negative “unreality.”

The claim that Capitalism is at odds with the tenets of Gaia Worship and is guilty of promoting “climate change”; that Capitalism is moving the world toward greater inequality; that Capitalism creates “societal discord and discontent” and that “building such a virtuous economic system is not a utopian ideal” – which, of course, all Socialism irrationally rests on – are all claims made by Schwab in his elitist Time Magazine manifesto.

In fact, the 2020 Biden Campaign slogan, “Build Back Better” is also the slogan of the Great Reset, coined by none other than Klaus Schwab himself, which indicates just how tightly tethered puppets like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are to the strings pulled by globalists such as Schwab and Soros.

“Every country,” insists Schwab, “from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed.”

Prince Charles is a key advocate for the Great Reset, as is International Monetary Fund chief economist Gina Gopinath, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as heads of many major corporations, including Microsoft.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is all in, recently exclaiming: “The notion of a reset is more important than ever before. I personally believe … we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time.” And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is remarkably frank about the subterfuge under which the global reset elites are operating: “This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine our economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.” (The Great Reset Is Here)

All must participate.

All must be transformed.

Schwab and his fellow Tranzi elitists define the Great Reset as a massive transformation of all major social systems, be they economic, environmental, military, technological, financial, governing, or health systems.

As it is in sync with the globalist outlook of the transnational progressive elites, the idea of “The Great Reset” is to be an effort undertaken on a global level. More, to be successful, it must utilize a crisis or a series of crises that will be international in scope, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; in this way, the “crisis” is not allowed to go to “waste,” but rather be used to advance and implement the goals of the Great Reset to destroy and replace the traditional nation-state system with a transnational progressive world order.

Schwab has openly stated this in his book “COVID-19: The Great Reset” that COVID-19, which has caused so much pain, misery, and death on a planetary scale, is actually an “opportunity [to be] seized to make the kind of institutional changes and policy choices that will put economies on the path toward a fairer, greener future…”

In effect, they seek to “re-imagine” the planet as a transnational, neo-Fascist, plutocracy hiding behind a Potemkin Village consisting of empty Socialist slogans and propagandistic, collectivist bromides about fairness, egalitarianism, and “social justice,” endlessly vomited out by its Fake News outlets in the Enemedia… and all designed to drown the individual soul in a tidal wave of massive, authoritarian government

While the increasingly authoritarian-bordering-on-totalitarian machinations of the Deep State and its allies will affect Americans of all ages, Gen-Z and Millennial readers must understand that they are its primary target.

The functionaries of the Leviathan are at work debasing their culture, destroying their history, shattering their sexual and gender norms, endangering their economic prosperity, violently polarizing their racial peace, raping their ability to think critically in Academia, censoring their speech, and obliterating their privacy in the Social Media, perverting the truth in the Leftwing Enemy “News” outlets that have been twisted into propaganda forums, limiting their freedom to think via the Human Resource Departments in their workplaces and eviscerating their traditional religious beliefs while replacing them with the sterile, false paganism of eco-Gaia Worship… all while constantly undermining and ultimately seeking to eradicate the Constitution.

The Deep State is threatening their Liberty on all levels… and its power to alter social reality should not be underestimated.

Much that was considered “normal” only ten years ago is now castigated as “abnormal”; much that was considered perverse and anti-social ten years ago is now considered “progressive” and, even more, dangerous to society, mandatory on pain of social “cancellation.”

Despite the Reagan Revolution, despite the Tea Party, despite the victory of Trump’s MAGA Movement they remain entrenched, powerful, and intractable. Gen-Zs and Millennials need to understand that the Deep State will not stop until they have them totally under the heels of the government boot, ground into pliable serfs who cannot even conceive of revolting against it let alone actually doing so.

They must recognize that the fight for Ordered Liberty is ongoing and never-ending… and that while the enemies of freedom can be stopped and defeated, they can never be totally eradicated.

For as our Founders well knew, the price of Liberty is eternal vigilance and that the nature of the Deep State beast is such that the sentinels on the watchtowers of Freedom must sleep not.

It is up to the Gen-Z and Millennial generations to take up this fight… and only the future will tell if they are up to winning it.

~~~

Messrs. MacGuffie and Stark are authors of the new book “The Seventh Crisis – Why Millennials Must Re-Establish Ordered Liberty,” seventhcrisis.com, which seeks to offer the Millennial and Gen-Z generations a way out of the dangerous crisis it currently faces.

Related















