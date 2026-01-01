The Disgusting, Unbelievable Uniparty HHS Funding Bill

X poster, Oilfield Rando, went through the Uniparty HHS funding bill. The Congress is passing it very quietly.
There is a House version and a Senate version. The Senate version is much longer because it has 98 pages of earmarks.
Here Are Some of Rando’s Finds:
- The Senate wants to give money to the creative economy through the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities instead of letting artists get rich from patrons like the good old days. They found another way to give away our money for votes.
- They’ve been paying money into the National Strategy for Countering Antisemitism, which has obviously been a complete failure.
- The politicians seem to think that a big barrier to people getting job services from the Department of Labor is not enough welfare. It’s the exact opposite of what they should be doing. Of course, they think it’s because people need even more childcare, food and nutrition programs, and medical expenses. Is it that, or are they just seeing this is a way to buy votes?
- The Senate committee wants $100,000,000 for migrant and seasonal farm worker programs.
- Both the House and the Senate went over $60,000,000 for foreign labor certifications, Yippee. The Senate wants to keep making the Healthcare profession less white. The House does not.
I am interrupting this for a minute to ask the question: what is the difference between Democrats and Republicans?
- The Senate wants to spend $15,000,000 on healthcare opportunities for minorities, another $22,000,000+ for faculty loan repayment programs for minorities and the disadvantaged.
- They want scholarships for the disadvantaged, amounting to $55,000,000, and then they want another $5,000,000 for free training for guess who? Diverse people, of course.
- The Senate wants $65,000,000 for racial and ethnic approaches to community health and $6,000,000 for social determinants of health programs. The House doesn’t want either, and they want to cut $247,000,000 for the idiotic tobacco prevention grift.
- Let’s not forget the climate change grift. The Senate wants another $10,000,000 for a communist climate change fund, and the House wants to defund it.
- Diversity is alive and well in Congress. The Senate wants to increase diversity and biomedical research for some reason.
- And they want to keep funding liberals’ anti-gun studies, but the House does not.
- The Senate was $5,600,000,000 to bring in foreigners and give them welfare, and the House wants $4,300,000,000.
I kid you not.
You know all that funding that’s being scammed by Somalis? We’re not cutting it!
- We have a holocaust survivor program, and instead of cutting it, we now use it for diverse aging populations who feel traumatized.
- The Senate has multilingual, culturally competent preschool and home caregivers programs that are going to cost a lot of money.
- The Senate wants $71 million for the Office of Minority Health, and the House wants $45,000,000. Both Chambers want $4,000,000 to promote language access services.
I have an idea, let’s tell them to learn English.
So all this is going on while President Trump is trying to fulfill the agenda they ran on. He wants to get rid of the whole diversity grift, and Congress wants to fund it.
- The Senate wants $890,000,000 for the Office of English Language Acquisition, and the House wants to cut it all.
- The Senate is the worst by far. They’re just horrible, and it should come as no surprise to anyone.
- The Senate wants $375,000,000 for the migrant education program, and the House wants to cut it all.
You can understand why they didn’t like Elon Musk.
- The Senate also wants $52,000,000 for putting migrant students through school.
- Remember when the Republicans were for fiscal responsibility? Well, guess what, they’re not anymore.
- Americorp, which essentially makes work for lowlifes and communists, will be renamed the America First Corp, but it’ll be the same worthless program that it has always been.
- It looks like the House in Senate aren’t going to give anything to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Although they tried to keep that too.
- The House wants to cut $100,000,000 from the rogue NLRB, which is the agency that communist Elizabeth Warren set up to torture businesses. However, the Senate does not want to cut a thing.
I don’t see President Trump being able to stop them. They haven’t even codified anything that President Trump is doing, so the next time the Democrats get into office, they’ll just erase it all.
Hey guys, should we go through the uniparty turd of an HHS funding bill that Congress is about to quietly pass while we’re distracted?
It’s only 424 pages, why not…. pic.twitter.com/nOSsJ67SYO
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2025
I know for a fact that the biggest reason that the U.S. is so far in debt is because our elected and bureaucrats are trying to see what department can give away the most money. I was looking at the local court house in my county just today online. Out of curiosity, I clicked on the jobs icon. Most of… Read more »
President Trump should veto this bullshit bill and tell them to take out all of the waste that is in it if they want him to sign it into law. The house and senate are letting us down again, big time.
All this has happened under the watch of the Uniparty. That is why we’re in debt for 38 trillion bucks, and that is a lot of dough (doe?).
“The Disgusting, Unbelievable Uniparty HHS Funding Bill”— COULD SOMEONE PLEASE LET ME KNOW WHAT WOULD BE DIFFERENT IF THE Commie-cRATS HELD THE TOP MAJORITY POSITIONS IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE INSTEAD OF TWO POS, DESPICABLE, PATHETIC, SPINELESS, UNIPARY RINOS ????????
Look daddy! Twins!