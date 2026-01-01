Hatred of the White Race Is Foundational to Progressivism

Noel Ignatiev, a former steelworker who became a historian known for his work on race and class and his call to abolish “whiteness,” died at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson in 2019. He was 78.

He wrote the infamous book, How the Irish Became White. The book claimed that the Irish became “oppressors” by emulating American whites.

He also wrote an article, “Abolish the White Race,” for Harvard. He was a Harvard Professor at the time. What makes him special is that he exposed the dark underbelly of Progressivism. The truth is that Progressivism relies on hatred of the white race and the desire to abolish all that they are.

The Dangerous Racists of Progressivism

Marxist Noel Ignatiev, a founder of a journal called Race Traitor and a fellow at Harvard’s W.E.B. DuBois Institute, a leading black-studies department, argued in the 2002 issue of Harvard Magazine that “abolishing the white race” is “so desirable that some may find it hard to believe” that anyone other than “committed white supremacists” would oppose it.

Mr. Ignatiev, a self-loathing white skinned man, wrote that “every group within white America,” including “labor unionists, ethnic groups, college students, schoolteachers, taxpayers and white women,” has at one time or another “advanced its particular and narrowly defined interests at the expense of black people as a race.”

Mr. Ignatiev pledges in the essay that his journal, Race Traitor, intends to “keep bashing the dead white males, and the live ones, and the females, too, until the social construct known as ‘the white race’ is destroyed not ‘deconstructed’ but destroyed.”

Institutional racism exists at Harvard, but it’s against whites

Some of his colleagues at Harvard cite the article as an example of Harvard’s institutional racism.

In a 1997 interview with the New York Times, he was asked if he hates his own white skin. Ignatiev said, “No, but I want to abolish the privileges.”

“The white race is like a private club based on one huge assumption that all those who look white are, whatever their complaints or reservations, fundamentally loyal to the race. We want to dissolve that club, to explode it,” he said.

Christopher Reed, executive editor of Harvard Magazine, defended what Mr. Ignatiev wrote in the September-October issue. “He’s arguing against the mindset and attitude that automatically grants privileges to white people. He wants more fairness,” Mr. Reed said in a statement.

The truth is that white people and Asians worked hard to build this country and build a quality life for themselves and their families. They are targets because of it. No other option is considered.

Demonizing whites has been going on for a long time. It’s stereotyping all white men to the point that the racism against them is insufferable.

Perhaps I should write an article about “Abolish the Black Race” or the Brown Race or something of the sort.

Progressives hate the white race.

Harvard has been trashing white men for at least 23 years.

Hatred against the white race has always been integral to the Progressives (communists and socialists). They have nothing new to offer. They are the same old Bolsheviks they have always been.

Think about it. Progressivism doesn’t work without hatred of whites and DEI and all the other racist lies they pawn on the USA to destroy its very core of equality and freedom.

“The key to solving the social problems of our age is to abolish the white race, which means no more and no less than abolishing the privileges of the white skin. Until that task is accomplished, even partial reform will prove elusive, because white influence permeates every issue, domestic and foreign, in U.S. society,” the journal’s mission statement said.

“The existence of the white race depends on the willingness of those assigned to it to place their racial interests above class, gender, or any other interests they hold. The defection of enough of its members to make it unreliable as a predictor of behavior will lead to its collapse.”

Progressives, the anti-white hate group

Among the “privileges” of being white, according to Race Traitor, are not being followed by security in stores, not being harassed by police, having easier access to better schools, jobs, and housing, and not being asked whether skin color or affirmative action got you a job.

In the essay in Harvard Magazine, Mr. Ignatiev says he always expected “bewilderment” at his views from “people who still think of race as biology.”

“We frequently get letters accusing us of being ‘racists’ just like the KKK, and have even been called a ‘hate group,” he wrote.

Mr. Ignatiev isn’t calling for genocide, so I guess the hate is supposed to be okay. “Our standard response is to draw an analogy with anti-royalism: to oppose monarchy does not mean killing the king; it means getting rid of crowns, thrones, royal titles, etc.”

Abolition of a monarchy has often been marked by killing the monarch and sometimes his family members; for example, England in 1649, France in 1792, Russia in 1917, and Iraq in 1958. Even those nations that have abolished kings or emperors without regicide generally have forced the monarch into exile.

The Jewish man said his family was devoid of racial bias. I guess he doesn’t count white race hate as racial bias.