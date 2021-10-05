The DOJ is About to Silence the Free Speech of Moms Across America

















You may remember it was the late Will Rogers who was fond of saying, “All I know is what I read in the papers.” If Will Rogers read today’s Fox News App story: “DOJ Launching Effort to Combat Threats of Violence Against School Boards,” old Will would have learned nothing of the dangerous intimidation the Biden Administration is about to launch against mothers and concerned citizens across American. The article was written by Michael Lee who is billed as “a writer at Fox News.”



The article addresses Attorney General Merrick Garland’s launching a Department of Justice effort “to combat what it said is an ‘increase’ in ‘threats of violence’ against school officials and teachers across the country” who are dedicated to ensuring our children a “proper education in a safe environment.” Lee quotes Garland as saying these “threats run counter to our nation’s core values.” Specific threats are never mentioned. In the Biden Administration’s unlawful intrigues we find every indication of of a hunting expedition.



For the few readers who may actually get down to the last paragraphs, Lee casually mentions the essence of Garland’s insidious usurpation of our American freedoms.



Hidden in these last paragraphs we find out that Garlin’s FBI will be meeting with law enforcement “leaders” at every level of government, and that the DOJ will be “launching a task force” to determine strategies on how to use federal powers to prosecute crimes – even when the crimes are not actually federal crimes. Lee cites a reported “increase in violent threats in response to COVID-19 restrictions and critical race theory curriculum.” Lee’s words seem less alarming when he does not capitalize Critical Race Theory, as you may usually recognize it in print.



Then, of course, the DOJ will also educate local school board members how to recognize “behaviors that constitute a threat.” and how to “preserve evidence to assist in the prosecution of crimes.”



Either Michael Lee is not a real journalist in the traditional sense, or his focus is misplaced, or worse, his focus reveals his disdain for our Constitutional freedoms. One can only guess at what research Lee has done or whether he understands the fundamental principles involved. He does not explain to anyone not familiar with the First Amendment that We the People have a right to petition our government for redress of wrongs. Is he familiar with the 1964 Supreme Court ruling, New York Times vs Sullivan which upheld a person’s right to use strong lawful language – even “offensive” language — to call out public officials by name? And who was the editor who published Michael Lee’s tripe?



Lee gives but a glancing mention to bullying parents and our First Amendment rights. He blithely dodges the real and imminent dangers of the Biden Administration Marxists who are systematically dismantling America. I imagine Michael Lee finds comfort in Will Roger’s words: “All I know is what I read in the papers.”





Image from: dailyadvent.com

Related















