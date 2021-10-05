Stunning, Shocking Truth of What Really Happened in Afghanistan

















You are the leaven which binds together the entire fabric of our national system of defense. From your ranks come the great captains who hold the Nation’s destiny in their hands the moment the war tocsin sounds. The long gray line has never failed us. Were you to do so, a million ghosts in olive drab, in brown khaki, in blue and gray, would rise from their white crosses, thundering those magic words: Duty, Honor, Country. This does not mean that you are warmongers. On the contrary, the soldier above all other people prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war. But always in our ears ring the ominous words of Plato, that wisest of all philosophers: “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” ~ General Douglas MacArthur upon his Farewell Address to West Point

Former special mission unit commander Pete Blaber (the Panther) has compiled an amazing timeline, currently being admired in national security circles, of what really happened leading up to the fall of Kabul. (VIDEO INTERVIEW BELOW)

Especially TROUBLING is the removal of commanders in-theater during the summer who would have prevented the debacle.

He says it is the anatomy of what really happened as fake news tries to rewrite history.

The original mission was to keep the terrorists from reaching out across the globe and the US never abandoned that mission. That may all be undone.

THE ANATOMY OF A DISASTER

In 2011, Obama announced the withdrawal from Afghanistan. During the debate with Paul Ryan, Biden said we are “leaving, leaving in 2014, period.”

In August 2017, Donald Trump met with commanders and was told a rapid withdrawal would cause a collapse.

In 2018, General Scott Miller took over command and reassured everyone involved, including Afghan partners, that Donald Trump never announced such a withdrawal, as per Donald Trump.

August 18th, peace negotiations commenced with the Taliban. General Miller told the Taliban that even if they began to withdraw troops, they would continue airstrikes and support the Afghans as needed.

September 7, 2019, talks with the Taliban were canceled after they took credit for a car bombing that killed a single US soldier. Trump then called the head of the Taliban and told him if he continued to kill US troops, he would meet the same fate as Iranian General Qassam Suleimani.

On February 29, 2020, President Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban. The Pentagon announced plans to slowly reduce troops from 4500 to 2500, which would be completed by January 2021.

They chose 2500 troops. That number was determined to be the bare-bones number of troops to keep the vacuuming effect from taking place. Those troops would be key to securing and operating Bagram which would become the base of operations for remaining US forces, US liaison teams, and the Afghan forces. Afghans needed courageous leadership.

Afghans proved themselves over and over in battle for at least seven years, but they had never operated by themselves. Thanks to lessons learned in Vietnam, the base had to be removed very gradually so the political and other systems could sustain the Taliban attack.

January 2021 Biden appoints Lloyd Austin and Jake Sullivan, the two key advisers. General Miller was concerned, notified Austin and General Milley offered to brief them but they told him to stay with his team. Neither Milley or Austin had the knowledge or experience for this withdrawal.

General Milley and Secretary Austin did not properly brief Joe Biden. Milley was preoccupied with Donald Trump allegedly trying to overturn the election. He referred to Trump supporters as Brownshirts.

Milley missed the right of Americans to assemble.

Austin ordered a stand-down to discuss so-called extremism in the ranks.

Both were concerned with [fake] domestic terrorism. A complete stand-down lasted for 60 days until April. They did that instead of paying attention to Afghanistan.

On April 14, 2021, Biden said all troops, and contractors would be out by September 11th. No explanation or logic was included in the announcement although there were only 2500 to 3500 troops. Biden overrode the commanders, claiming speed is safety, and did not consult with anyone on the ground before he made the decision.

At the same time, there were 4,000 State Department people on the ground. They had barely had any role, but they were left after the military was withdrawn.

On April 15, the allies, the Afghans were stunned. The entire foundation of the withdrawal was built on keeping Bagram.

On May 4, the Taliban now emboldened attacked the Afghan military in Helmond Province. The US refused to allow the Afghans to use US intel and reconnaissance to interdict them in their pickup trucks. That was all denied. The Taliban stepped up their move toward Kabul as the US refused to make any move to stop them.

The lack of US response emboldened the Taliban.

In mid-June 2021, Mr. Blaber met with a high-ranking military official. Withdrawing the 2500 troops meant they couldn’t defend Bagram. Bagram had to be abandoned. Biden only allowed 600 troops to defend the embassy. That was Biden reneging on his agreement with the Afghans.

The official said, “Afghanistan is a shit show.” The administration wouldn’t listen, “but that part would be okay if the administration didn’t try to mitigate the bad decisions, political fallouts, on the backs of its military forces.”

On June 24, Milley testified with Austin at the House Armed Services Committee. They could have explained Afghanistan was in big trouble. What they cared about was fake ‘white rage’ and the concocted problem of Americans trying to violate the Constitution. Milley did nothing to address Afghanistan – he was guilty of dereliction of duty.

In July 2012, Austin warned of mandatory vaccines, and the US quietly withdrew everyone from Bagram. Afghan military was upset and confused, knowing they couldn’t operate without Bagram.

On July 12, the commander General Scott Miller, the most competent the US ever had in Afghanistan [since 2001] was told to leave, come to the US, and prepare for retirement. He was the most knowledgeable.

The US is lying by saying they were trying to protect him. That doesn’t make sense since they left the ambassador and their defenseless staff on the ground.

The Afghan military went into full panic mode. Fight or flight?

General Miller was the most trusted leader in Afghanistan and he was gone. That caused Afghans to panic. President Afghani prepared to leave, along with other high-ranking officials. They knew they couldn’t trust the US.

When Kandahar fell on August 13, there should have been a full military response. They were in the open and easy pickings. Biden did nothing. It was obvious where the Taliban were headed. There is one highway from Kandahar and Kabul. It was the last opportunity to stave off a Taliban victory.

Biden said he was willing to leave on August 30 instead of September 11. The military had counted on the extra time. Biden said another day wouldn’t matter.

Why didn’t he let the troops reoccupy Bagram? He still could have at that time. The answer is there was no one on the ground, no one with the knowledge to suggest it to Biden, not that Biden would have done it. Milley said it made sense to use Kabul airport instead of Bagram, which was very ignorant or stupid. It would have taken a couple of hours.

Bagram is only 50 minutes away, and the time distance was nonconsequential.

On August 15, Afghan leadership left, the embassy was evacuated and the Taliban took over. The chaos was bizarre and it’s indefensible. One side was a ghetto and other high ground could only be taken over by the Taliban. The soldiers were now sitting ducks, out in the open, with no way to defend themselves.

On August 17, suicide bombers killed 13 service members. On August 18, the world wanted answers. Why did we give up Bagram? General Milley said to paraphrase slightly, securing Bagram requires a significant level of the military effort of forces and it would also require external forces from Afghan security forces which disintegrated along with the US-backed Afghan government this month as Taliban fighters swept across the country.

That is an untrue statement. The Afghan forces DID NOT disintegrate, there was no one commanding and controlling them so they felt they would live to fight another day.

Their task was to protect the embassy so they could function with their counselor services, which came from Biden. Why would the last priority be to let defenseless embassy people function?

On August 26, Biden blamed his generals for the decision to leave Bagram behind. He followed their recommendation to leave Bagram, but the fact is he never assembled his generals together to discuss it. Biden never once spoke with the commander on the ground in the lead-up. Biden only relied on the advice of Milley and Austin who were concerned about mandatory vaccines, fake insurrections, and fake threats of domestic extremism.

The administration is planting fake news pieces to avoid all accountability. How could this have been done with the best interests of America in mind? What is the real agenda?

Biden is the leader and it’s obvious he lacks the most important qualities needed by leaders “discernment, wisdom, prudence, the ability to anticipate unfolding events, the capacity to make the right decision based on incomplete information, flexibility, and willingness to change upon new information,” Panther said.

Host Todd Wood said, “and caring for the people under you.”

Panther agreed and said, “STAND YOUR GROUND! Get the truth out.”

Watch:

About the Panther

Pete Blaber commanded at every level of one of the most elite counter-terrorist organizations in the world during most of recent history’s most significant military and political events (Panama, Colombia, Somalia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq). In 2006 he retired from the military and transitioned from leading elite combat teams around the globe, to leading elite corporate teams for one of the world’s largest and most innovative Biotechnology Companies.

