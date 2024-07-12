NBC Reporter Spreads Fake News About Questions in Advance

NBC fake news is reporting lies again. Even as the proof of their irresponsible journalism is photographed and widely circulated, they lie.

These are the same people who want to shut down the free speech of anyone who goes against their narrative.

Kelly O’Donnell said the following on X:

For the first time this year, our WH press corps was able to question the president in a solo news conference. Our colleagues asked a range of questions on the president’s candidacy, his party and opponent, his ability to lead for another term in a complex and dangerous world. Pres. Biden presented his message and addressed critics. These exchanges serve the American people well with much at stake.

To those who make the false charge, the WH press corps does not provide questions in advance. The president has a list of media who are credentialed in advance. His team knows who will be in the room and chose reporters from news wires, TV, print, and radio including a Polish journalist. We did not know who would be selected in advance.

Unfortunately, that is an easily-proven lie. Stephen L. Miller posted to photo of the questions in Joe Biden’s hand.

The media in this country is supposed to assume the role of watchdogs, which is why they have broad immunity. They have joined the bureaucrat propagandist state.

“the WH press corps does not provide questions in advance” Except they have, and you have never asked how or investigated how this happened. You just pretend this never happened while calling it a “false charge.” pic.twitter.com/YGScKyBxSb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2024