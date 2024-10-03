The Federal Government Owns Half of the West

The federal government owns and manages approximately 650 million acres of land in the United States—about 30% of the nation’s total surface area. Four major federal land management agencies—the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service and the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), and National Park Service (NPS)—are responsible for managing about 95% of these lands.

Other prominent federal agencies involved in natural resources management include the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (the Corps).

The federal government owns 47% of the land in the western United States. The percentage of federally owned land varies by state, with Nevada having the highest percentage at 80.1% and Connecticut and Iowa having the lowest at 0.3%.

As of 2018, half of the West belongs to the federal government, including 48% of California, 69.1% of Alaska, 53.1% of Oregon, 48.1% of Arizona, 42.3% of Wyoming, 41.8% New Mexico, 36.6% of Colorado, 62% of Idaho, 66.5% of Utah, 28.5% Washington state, and 81% of Nevada. Look up your state here.

By all accounts, they are not good stewards of the land.

Some believe the Great Reset will be built in the American West.

Sen. Mike Lee discussed it with Tucker last night.