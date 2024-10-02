Jerome Powell Admits Illegal Migrants Are Killing Employment

Jerome Powell admitted people coming illegally are causing a dramatic increase in unemployment [of citizens]. It’s obvious, but it is unusual for one of the elites to actually admit it.

The nearly 500,000 migrants who were criminals before they came over aren’t helping the economy. They are adding to the welfare rolls. The D.C. Uniparty has been telling us the illegal aliens are creating wealth.

In Canada, they are pretending migrants are the only thing keeping the economy going. Migrants are only making $7500 a year. Canadians can’t compete with that. Britain and Australia are in the same sinking boat.

Getting an admission from someone like Powell doesn’t mean he will do anything about it.

Watch: