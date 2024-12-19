The Fight to Stop RFK Jr’s Nomination

Reports are circulating that Senator Lindsey Graham is planning to oppose the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Lindsey Graham, who voted to install Rachel Levine, has concerns about vaccines that he will take up with RFK.

According to X poster Bryce Lipscomb, @LindseyGrahamSC is NOT voting against @RobertKennedyJr; he has some concerns that he will address with Bobby. However, according to his source, @LeaderMcConnell is leading a backdoor campaign against @PeteHegseth, @Kash_Patel, @TulsiGabbard, & @RobertKennedyJr.!

What Lipscomb is saying is believable since Mitch hates Trump and will fight him every step of the way.

Sen Graham’s Washington, D.C. office phone number is (202) 224-5972. MAHA https://t.co/1YfkfE53DE — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) December 19, 2024

Maybe people should badger Mitch McConnell instead.

Since Lindsey Graham is trending…. This never gets old. pic.twitter.com/Uzgtilq1uI — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) March 4, 2022

THE FIGHT TO STOP RFK AND MAHA

Meanwhile, Politico reports that opponents of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead HHS are buying tens of thousands of dollars in ads across the states of key Republican senators.

Protect Our Care, which has launched a Stop RFK War Room, has bought advertising slots — from digital ads to billboards — calling on constituents to urge their senators to oppose Kennedy’s nomination, leaders of the group told POLITICO.

“We’re going to accelerate our activity,” said Brad Woodhouse, executive director of Protect Our Care, a health advocacy group aligned with Democrats. “We think this week’s a big deal.”

The group is targeting GOP senators it believes could be persuaded to vote against Kennedy’s confirmation: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and the newly elected Jim Justice (R-W.Va.).

BIG PHARMA IS UNDOUBTEDLY INVOLVED!

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email