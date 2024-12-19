DoD Already Sold Border Wall to Iron Planet, Auction Postponed

The DoD sold the border wall panels now for sale to Iron Planet for auction and others earlier this year. They no longer control them. However, Ken Paxton filed a motion based on the sale violating an injunction. The sale is now postponed until after the inauguration.

This administration is filled with terrible people. They are aiding and abetting cartels, child sex traffickers, and drug traffickers. What they are doing is evil. Now, they are trying to make it difficult for Donald Trump to stop this horror.

Yuma County supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News Digital that the equipment dealer Iron Planet has been partnering with the federal government to sell the materials over the last three years. He explained that though auctions for the pieces start at $5, they typically sell for between $8,000 and $10,000.

An official at the Department of Defense told Fox News Digital that the materials currently being sold through online auctions were already sold off by the federal government earlier this year, with a large percentage of the materials being sold to a government surplus retailer called Gov Planet.

The Defense official said the materials no longer belong to the U.S. government, and the Defense Department has no legal authority to recall the material or stop further resale.

They have been selling them every week or every other week.

However, the sale was stopped because it might violate an injunction.

An Illegal Sale?

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the border wall sale was postponed because it might violate an injunction.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion Tuesday to stop the sale of pieces of the border wall.

Paxton said in a press release that he took action “following reports that the Biden Administration is illegally selling segments of the border wall at the United States-Mexico border.”

Paxton’s motion claims the sale of border wall pieces violates a May 2024 federal court order that ruled the Biden Administration must continue border wall construction using roughly $1.4 billion Congress allocated for a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border that the administration had previously tried to redirect.

BREAKING NEWS

TX Lt. Governor @DanPatrick announces "Biden's Border Wall Sale" has been POSTPONED… Patrick had offered to buy all of the wall and give it over to the Trump administration…

