The Fires Expose Massive Corruption in Los Angeles

According to the New York Post, LA Mayor Karen Bass brought attention to herself by cutting the fire department by $17.5 million. It’s brought some startling scandals to the attention of the public.

The FBI raided the deputy mayor over an alleged bomb threat against City Hall.

Bass endorsed a former councilor investigated over hush money payments for Congress.

She awarded fat cat salaries of $750k to a pal. It was double the predecessor’s salary [the water and power CEO Janisse Quinones].

Council members accused of embezzlement, perjury, racketeering, tax evasion, and bribes.

The Post reported that the water and power authority is a sprawling bureaucracy that has become a slush fund for the city without accountability.

Quinones is blamed for not fixing broken hydrants.

Consumer Watchdog and the Los Angeles Times launched a lawsuit in federal court last year to unseal dozens of warrants in an extortion scheme involving the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office and the DWP.

City attorney Feuer was found to have lied to investigators about hush money paid to hide another scandal. Nothing happened to him.

LA has something called “legal corruption.” They can “behest” payments or donations from individuals or companies, and they do. Normally, we call this extortion or bribery.

Los Angeles city government has been beset by a series of scandals including embezzlement, perjury, and racism – with some elected officials facing criminal convictions.

Read more here. It sounds like Los Angeles is a mess of corruption. California is a one-party state with little accountability. Hopefully, Californians will change the direction of the government but it’s unlikely.

