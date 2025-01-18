A former Biden CIA analyst pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents about Israel’s preparations to attack Iran late last year, according to the Department of Justice.

Asif William Rahman had been employed by the CIA since 2016 and held a top-secret security clearance with access to sensitive compartmented information, some of the most sensitive information within the US government.

He accessed and printed out classified information. He altered them at home and then tried to hide the origin.

Israel planned the attack in response to Iran launching 200 ballistic missiles into Israel.

“Mr. Rahman’s actions placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future,” said Jessica Aber, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The information eventually ended up on social media.

Israel denied they were their plans.

Top Officials Who Were Suspected of Leaking Israel’s Plans

Biden and Harris kept top officials who are suspected of being Iranian assets. Top officials Ariane Tabatabi and Robert O’Malley were suspected in the leak investigation. They are pro-Iran, as is Maher Bitar, who was also under suspicion. O’Malley was suspended.

Robert O’Malley was the architect of the JCPOA for Barack Obama. He was the President’s senior envoy to Iran. He was suspended. The FBI removed his security clearance in 2023 for suspicious activity.

Ariane Tabatabai is the Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for special operations, one of the most powerful positions in government. She is a pro-Iranian activist with access to our nation’s top secrets.

Maher Bitar, Schiff’s former General Counsel during Russiagate, is the person who wrote the Schiff memo. He runs the National Security Council. Maher Bitar is in charge of the intelligence operations office. He is the singular head at the White House deciding what priorities intelligence [should] collect. He is a Palestinian sympathizer.

