The Full Harris and Walz Interview on CNN 8-29-24

Democrats carefully stage, choreograph, and manage every move by the Harris-Walz team. This interview was an infomercial, and no one learned anything. However, everyone should judge for themselves. The interview is at the end.

Meanwhile, one has to wonder why they so quickly settled for one of their weakest candidates, who is tied to the Biden failures of the past four years.

Clearly, she had the funds and the power and wanted it. From what I know, no one stepped forward. Also, Democrats didn’t want to risk a long, drawn-out process. Then again, how good does she have to be to win as a Democrat?

Mark Halprin warns Democrats:

“I’m warning those of you who want Trump to lose that by the middle of next month, there’s a real possibility, based on what I’ve seen in terms of public and private data … that Kamala Harris could be where Joe Biden was,” says Mark Halperin. “Only one electoral college path and not a particularly strong hold on it.”

Sundance at Conservative Treehouse said Kamala doesn’t have to be a great candidate, just one that can poll realistically. It’s a necessary illusion to back up the results of the ballot harvesting and scanning we will see, courtesy of Obama and Clyburn.

That sounds about right. Garland and others keep warning us not to act up if we lose, which can make one feel they will cheat. It feels like Brazil in the USA.

Hopefully, that won’t happen. Make sure to vote!

A reporter asked Mick Mulvaney what he thought of the interview. His response was interesting:

“My favorite question was the, What are you going to do on the first day, and the answer was essentially: Well, what I’m going to do on the first day is what I’m going to do on the first day, and by that, I mean what I said I was going to do in the first day and all the things I’ve said I’m going to do and by that I mean the things that I said I’m going to do. A lot of hope, a lot of change, you know, the things I’ve talked about. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on the first day.

Mulvaney said, “It was one of the most vapid sort of discussions I’ve seen in a long time in politics. I think the only person who did worse tonight than Kamala Harris was Tim Walz, who tried to defend lying about his military record. So, it was not a good night.”

Mulvaney thinks the left-leaning press will praise it and then keyhole it, but undecided voters learned nothing.

This is the full interview, which is hard to find, and when you find it on CNN, it might not play for you.