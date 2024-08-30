Russia Believes the US Is About to Begin Direct War with Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington is about to lift its ban on Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia with US weapons. Putin warned that it was the last red line and that his retaliation wouldn’t only be in Europe.

By the way, our borders are still open.

Last week, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that US “policy does allow for Ukraine to conduct counter fires to defend itself from Russian attacks coming over that border region,” including the Kursk Region, where an incursion by Kiev’s forces has been ongoing since early August.

On Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Washington was aware of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s “desire” to be allowed to fire US weapons such as ATACMS missiles, which have a range of up to 300km (186 miles), deep into Russia. “We will keep the conversations with the Ukrainians going [on the issue], but we are going to keep them private,” he said.

Zakharova said on Friday that the “extremely serious” conclusion to be drawn is “Ukraine has been given a carte blanche for operations in Russian regions,” she added.

The Russians believe this would include “virtually any type of American weapons.”

Why wouldn’t the Russians assume that? Krby’s language is an escalation. Whoever is running the US government, and it’s not Beachboy Joe, is willing to bring us into direct war with Russia. It would soon turn nuclear, and our borders are open.

This is the administration half the country wants to vote for as they start World War III? It seems like yesterday when the Left said not to vote for Donald Trump because he’d get us into World War III.

If you want to laugh at all this, Democrats want you to believe Beachboy Joe is “fully engaged.”

Co-Press Secretary John Kirby swears Biden is “VERY ENGAGED” despite being on his second straight week of vacation pic.twitter.com/yuQCPXxo9R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2024