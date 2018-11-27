This Is Big! The Guardian REWRITES ‘FAKE’ Story of Manafort-Assange Collusion

The Guardian just published a “bombshell” story, alleging that Paul Manafort met secretly with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. Their story was based on “sources”. They gave the impression it was a factual story and even gave dates of 2013, 2015, and Spring 2016.

The Guardian is rewriting their story as the Press Corps questioned Sarah Sanders about it. She answered the reporter’s question by repeating the assertion that there was no collusion.

Wikileaks says it is a fake story. There were no credible sources in the story as it was spread far and wide throughout the media. Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s lawyer, called it “unequivocally fake news” as The Guardian quietly edits it.

They reported that the alleged spring 2016 meeting with Manafort and Assange suggests collusion by Trump. They wrote: “A well-placed source has told the Guardian that Manafort went to see Assange around March 2016. Months later, WIKILEAKS released a stash of Democratic emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers.”

The story was all according to “sources.” The sources were not mentioned and the Embassy has NO RECORD of the visits.

WIKILEAKS RESPONDS AND THE GUARDIAN REWRITES

Paul Manafort has denied it and now Wikileaks has responded.

Remember this day when the Guardian permitted a serial fabricator to totally destroy the paper’s reputation. @WikiLeaks is willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor’s head that Manafort never met Assange. https://t.co/R2Qn6rLQjn — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

This is going to be one of the most infamous news disasters since Stern published the “Hitler Diaries”. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

THE GUARDIAN REWRITES THEIR STORY

Guardian quietly edits itself away from completely fabricated blockbuster “Manafort visited Assange at embassy” story. Expect more changes. Will editor @KathViner resign? https://t.co/JgEXSTXFzg pic.twitter.com/93mdLRtncb — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018

Ninety minutes after the story was written, The Guardian rewrote it.

Ninety minutes after publication the Guardian modifies its “Manafort held secret talks with Assange” headline to add “, sources say”. pic.twitter.com/zcg8cQcYGq — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2018