The Hill: Dead man would have been worse off without the vaccine

















Please, make the madness stop! The Left has gone totally insane. Alex Berenson put the following up on Twitter and we had to post it. The latest crazy read comes from The Hill:

“A woman’s fully vaccinated father died from COVID-19. Doctors said the condition of the father could have been worse if he was not vaccinated at all. The father was mostly indoors and wore a mask, his surviving daughter said.”

[But at least he can still vote for Democrats.]

Okay, all logic and sense went out the door with the writer and whoever edits this stuff. Are we supposed to take these people seriously? And let them rule over our lives?

Check it out on the link, it’s for real [Update: They removed the section that said: “Doctors said the condition of the father could have been worse if he war not vaccinated at all”].

So, if you’re vaccinated, your death will be so much better. Good to know.

The effort to defend vaccines reaches its logical extreme. pic.twitter.com/LQDZmVWxvn — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 12, 2021

Related















