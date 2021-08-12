Reporter talks about ballots taken away from Trump, others given to Biden

















John Solomon was asked on OAN about a batch of spoiled ballots in a Fulton County sub-sample where they had names removed, and of those that were ‘unspoiled’ and counted anyway, how many resulted in votes that were taken away from Trump.

Solomon says that out of the 1,300 ballots, a few hundred were taken away from Trump in Fulton County.

Watch:

HUNDREDS of votes were taken away from President Trump in Fulton County While they counted invalid spoiled ballots for Joe Biden This is just one type of fraud in just one county – in an election they claim was decided by 11,779 votes pic.twitter.com/kFmM7eFfDe — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 12, 2021

