The Horrific Political Persecution of The Praying Grandma

The Biden-Harris justice system gave the 72-year-old Praying Grandma the largest fine ever. They claim she remains a threat and shows no remorse.

Rebecca Lavrenz, known as the “J6 Praying Grandma,” received 12 months of probation, including six months of house arrest. She has to pay the largest misdemeanor fine in U.S. history.

A jury of her non-peers declared Lavrenz, 72, guilty of four federal misdemeanor charges for the J6 protest. She is guilty of walking into an open door at the U.S. Capitol and praying in the tourist areas.

The First Amendment Is Under Attack by Our US Judges

She chanted, “It’s our house, you can’t take our house,” before entering the building, she spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol, prosecutors said. Police let her in. Her speech is what got her in trouble. This is part of the massive attack on free speech. Leftist judges are depriving political opponents of their free speech rights.

In his sentencing memo, Biden-Harris U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said that because Lavrenz had called the sentences of the J6 prisoners political persecutions, she is “unrepentant” in her “promotion of the riot.” Praying and repeating a chant is free speech, but not in Graves’ court.

Graves actually said it “is powerful evidence that she continues to pose a threat to future acts of political violence.”

Speech is political violence? Her speech weighed into his judgment.

Graves is a man who should never have any power, yet he has all the power of the people who come before him in his warped two-tier justice system.

Lavrenz got six months of home confinement.

The Muslim Judge Who Preached to Her

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, as in politically appointed, told Lavrenz that while hers is among the less serious Jan. 6 cases, “it’s still a grave offense.” Raising his voice at times, the judge pressed her lawyers about her media comments denouncing the Jan. 6 prosecutions as “fake trials” and D.C. jurors as biased.

“That does nothing but reduce public confidence people have in the system,” Faruqui said, who did far more damage with his lack of sense in sentencing her.

The Largest Fine for a Misdemeanor

A Muslim U.S. District Court Judge overseeing the case, Zia Faruqui, fined the Christian woman $103,000. This is the largest fine ever imposed for a misdemeanor charge in U.S. history. Additionally, Lavrenz was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

She is not allowed to use the internet for six months. Lavrenz cannot operate her Bed and Breakfast without the Internet, but the judge doesn’t care. The government will monitor all her devices, and she will not be allowed to contact her representatives in Congress unless the probation officer allows her to do so.

He said she cannot profit from such “egregious conduct.”

The Muslim told her in a raised voice, “I don’t know why being the J6 Praying Grandmother is more important than being an actual grandmother,” Faruqui said. He also criticized her involvement in what he described as a misguided ministry, stating, “Your faith is being misplaced right now” and suggesting that her ministry to strangers was less important than her obligations to her family.

Who is he to criticize this Christian’s work and beliefs? He sentenced and fined her for her free speech. She didn’t do anything wrong other than trespass through an open door with police allowing it.

After her conviction in April on misdemeanor charges, Trump said on social media that she was “unfairly targeted” by the Justice Department and shared a link to a website where people can donate money to her legal fund.

Why She Walked Into the Capitol

Before receiving her sentence, Lavrenz told the judge she went to the Capitol “out of obedience to God.”

She sees this as more important than herself. It’s “about America.”

Lavrenz walked in, hoping to find her congressional representative.

He stole the funds collected for her and said, “I don’t believe it is appropriate for you to have.”

She Spoke Out, And the Prosecutor Wanted to Imprison Her For It

The praying Grandma went on a speaking tour to tell the public to speak up for J6 prisoners. The prosecutor said she lied and wanted her to go to prison for ten months. In other words, he wanted her imprisoned for her free speech.

The punishments of J6ers were cruel and extreme. They were political because Democrats had to make it look as if J6 was as bad as the Civil War, 9/11, and World War II and could be labeled an insurrection. Thank Nancy Pelosi for being the first to call it an insurrection, which it is not.

Democrats should not have power over their political opponents.