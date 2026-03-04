The Iranian Leader Who Tried to Kill President Trump Is Dead

The leader of the Iranian unit who tried to kill President Trump has been tracked down and killed. The person went unnamed.

Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that an Iranian leader behind a unit that attempted to assassinate President Trump had been killed in Iran amid Operation Epic Fury.

“The leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate Trump has been hunted down and killed,” Hegseth said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

“Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh,” Hegseth continued. “Now, this is not a ‘mission accomplished’ situation. This is simply a reality check.”