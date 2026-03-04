Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Shorts All 39 Rioters Who Raided Cities Church Were Arrested

All 39 Rioters Who Raided Cities Church Were Arrested

M Dowling
According to Harmeet Dhillion, all of the raiders of the anti-ICE Church rioters have been tracked down and arrested. This is necessary to ensure it does not happen routinely. The Civil Rights Division also arrested a man for damaging the property of an Orthodox religious entity.

The church rioters, led by activist Don Lemon, who was fully involved in the planning and organization, charged into the church during the service. They screamed at children, claiming their parents were “evil” and “going to Hell.”

Lemon tried to portray himself as a passive journalist in the raid of the church, but evidence showed otherwise. The courts will have to sort it out. However, if guilty, he broke the law that sent elderly pro-life activists and pastors to prison for much less.

The St. Paul Cities Church became a hunting ground for the violent far-left who decided they could not have a pastor who worked with ICE.

A well-funded organization planned the Minneapolis anti-ICE riots. Bosses and elected representatives are involved in these ‘protests’ that far exceed the definition of ‘protest.’

