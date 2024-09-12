The Key Difference Between Harris and Trump

J.D. Vance pointed to the key difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It’s the only difference that matters.

“I think the American people saw the difference between Kamala Harris, who is all slogans and all platitudes, no detail, no real agenda, and no real explanation for why she said she wanted to ban fracking but now she doesn’t? She said she wanted to defund the police, but now she doesn’t. She said she wanted to open the border, but now she doesn’t. She can’t even explain these viewpoint changes, much less explain the policy behind them.

Donald Trump actually has a record. And I think that the most striking difference between these two campaigns is you got two people with a record — Donald Trump with a four-year record; Kamala Harris with a nearly four-year record. She’s running away from her record. Donald Trump is running to his record because it was great! It was the record of peace and prosperity for this country, and we gotta get back to it.”

