Bill O’Reilly Exposes the Horror We Face If Harris Wins

Sentinel reported that Marxist Harvard Professor Kaus attended the DNC Convention committees and laid out some of the most alarming goals Democrats have once Kamala Harris wins. It included ending the filibuster, destroying the Third Branch of government, and passing every initiative they had on Voting Rights. Bill O’Reilly presented his views on Sid Rosenberg’s radio show this morning. He added it to the list, and it will make you ill. It’s not only logical, it’s alarming.

The Horror That Awaits

O’Reilly said Kamala Harris is a true believer that some segments of society are deprived of their rights, and she plans to redistribute the wealth to them. She is going to need a lot of money, especially with the taxes she is planning on corporations, and most of it is to come from the middle class. The borders will remain open.

Harris will not stop anyone from coming in.

When she raises the tax rate on corporations, all that will be put on the consumers.

O’Reilly reviewed what caused inflation, and she is Biden on steroids. She will find any way possible to get all your money as they do in New York City. New York City residents pay the highest tax rates in the country. She has to do it. Kamala will get as much as possible from the working class and the money will go to special groups the government deem.s

She co-signed Bernie’s healthcare bill, and she will do whatever she can to undermine private health insurance. She will try to break health insurance companies, and our health insurance policies will skyrocket.

Kamala will continue to undermine parental authority in public schools. If your child wants to transition, you won’t know about it. The government will be in every area of your life.

We will face unfettered abortion. There are thousands of late-term abortions each year, and she will remove all limits.

Crime will continue as is, only at the federal level. She will decide who gets prosecuted because she thinks the justice system is racist.

She can get a lot of this done with Executive Actions.

We must, of necessity, end up in a deep recession. [If the open borders continue, it will be irreversible.]

Listen: