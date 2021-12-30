The Leftist Cult in Action

Watch the loons all repeat like drones. Some crazy cult they’ve got going here.
Cult Creepy AF! https://t.co/4tLWqzOjmO
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 29, 2021
Here’s another loon who doesn’t realize masks don’t work:
Try the delicious Jonestown Kool-Aid, comrade!
OMG! Like totes!
We be like all smart and stuff and not like those deplorable kulak cracka untermenschen scum.
Is her name Karen?