Ghislaine Is Convicted, When Will They Go After the Men?

It’s like convicting the getaway driver and not the bank robbers. ~ Jonathan Turley

During the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, the prosecution ignored all mention of the men who abused the girls. It wasn’t only Epstein abusing them. Documents are sealed. and there is no indication they will go after any of the men.

The media ignored it to no one’s surprise.

Ghislaine, a procurer of young girls, was found guilty today of five of the six sex trafficking changes. She faces up to 65 years in or so, although it’s likely she will serve half of that.

With Ghislaine’s conviction, a just conviction, the possibility remains of her naming the men who abused the underage girls. Don’t count on it. The FBI is not going after the child pervs because of their fame.

Watch Jonathan Turley puzzle over the male abusers getting off scot free:

