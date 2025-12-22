The Massive American Welfare Fraud

THE REAL WELFARE FRAUD

More shocking than the fraud in Minnesota that has been making headlines is the real federal welfare spending. It has soared by 765%. That is more than twice as fast as total federal spending. In 1975, the country’s real per-capita gross domestic product had grown by 142%. It now costs $1.4 trillion annually. Were that money doled out evenly to the 19.8 million families the government defines as poor, each household would receive more than $70,000 a year.”

Who would go back to work? We have known about this for years, but nothing ever changes.

How This Happens

The source of this dramatic mismatch is the fraud built into how various programs determine welfare eligibility: The government doesn’t count any refundable tax credits or benefits that aren’t paid in cash as income to the recipients. Proponents say that makes sense because recipients can’t spend money as they’d like, but that argument is specious since all money is fungible.

Since the government doesn’t allow welfare to be counted as income. This allows welfare households to blow past the income level above which a working family no longer qualifies for government help.

The Mind-Blowing Example

Take a single parent with two school-age children who earns $11,000 annually from part-time work. The government considers this household in poverty because its income is below $25,273. But this family would qualify for benefits worth $53,128. It would receive Treasury checks of $3,400 in refundable child tax credits and $4,400 in refundable earned-income tax credits. The family would also receive Food Stamp debit cards worth $9,216 a year, $9,476 in housing subsidies, $877 of government payments for utility bills, $16,033 to fund Medicaid, $3,102 in free meals at school, and $6,624 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. All this puts the family’s income at $64,128, or 254% of the poverty level.

A hardworking family earning anything like $64,128 in salary wouldn’t be eligible for any of these welfare benefits in four-fifths of the states. Meanwhile, the welfare family would be eligible for another 90 small federal benefits and sundry state and local welfare programs.

Clearly, this is not sustainable, and one reason why we have $38 trillion in debt.

MINNESOTA

The mostly Somali fraud in welfare and programs for autistic children alone is only the beginning.

Thirty-three percent of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) were given unlawfully in Minnesota. This is another type of fraud.

WISCONSIN

Rep. Tiffany called for Gov. Evers to cooperate with the USDA audit in a letter. It’s unlikely it will make a difference. Evers doesn’t even have to give a decent reason, and the people of Wisconsin seem fine with that. The worst people are in charge in the USA.

This is Gov. Evers’ response. Is this really adequate for Wisconsonites?

COLORADO

HUD Colorado is under investigation after a brutal internal HUD audit uncovered 221 deceased individuals receiving federal housing assistance in the state, plus 87 other ineligible recipients and 2,519 cases needing review, mostly at the Denver Housing Authority.

HUD is ordering the state’s 59 public housing agencies to verify all beneficiaries, remove the ineligible, and repay improper funds from the $440 million provided yearly for about 38,000 units.

Even Dead People can get homes in Colorado.

Housing has long been a cash cow in many states. The homeless are still wandering around, but at least the dead are well-housed.

