Newsom’s $30B Welfare Fraud Is Ignored by the Media

Rep. Carl DeMaio said that Gavin Newsom’s welfare fraud is far worse than Minnesota’s. Yet, no one will cover it. Demaio said Newsom allowed $30 billion in fraudulent welfare payments. There is no mainstream media coverage of this.

DeMaio Comments in the Clip Below

“Newsom allowed $30 billion in fraudulent welfare payments to be issued by the unemployment agency. And now small businesses in California have to pay off all of that debt through higher payroll taxes. No coverage of that scandal.

“It is much worse than what happened with Tim Walz in Minnesota. Walz is accused of allowing $250 million of food stamp fraud to occur in Somali organizations, and Newsom is sitting here with multi-billion-dollar worth of food stamp fraud. His food stamp fraud rate is 13.4%, that’s three out of every 20 benefits managed by Newsom’s administration for food stamps, completely fraudulent.

“And when it comes to funding left-wing organizations like the Somali community in Minnesota, California is funding all sorts of left-wing NGOs, and a lot of those NGOs are using taxpayer money for politics. Liberal media isn’t covering any of this, but now you know.”