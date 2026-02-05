The Medal of Honor: A 100-Year-Old Veteran & a Man Who Made the Greatest Sacrifice

President Trump will officiate at Congressional Medal of Honor ceremonies for some very special Americans. One is going to a young man posthumously. He gave his life to save another soldier. Another medal will go to a 100-year-old Korean War veteran, who has lived long enough to receive his medal in person.

The Greatest Sacrifice

President Trump personally called the parents of fallen Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, and informed them that Michael will be receiving the Medal of Honor.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Michael’s looking down on you right now… he gave his life to save another soldier… this is the highest honor we can give.”

MR. OLLIS: “Thank you, Mr. President… This means the world to us… Michael would be so proud.”

The White House has approved the Medal of Honor for fallen Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, a Staten Island, New York, native who died in Afghanistan in 2013 while shielding an allied soldier, according to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., who said she was notified of the decision in a statement posted to social media.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military decoration and is awarded for acts that go above and beyond the call of duty. While the standards for awarding the medal have evolved over time, it has always recognized “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life,” according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

President Donald Trump personally calls the parents of fallen Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis to deliver the news — their son is being awarded the Medal of Honor.

The 100-Year-Old Medal of Honor Winner

The Wikipedia Description of His Amazing Exploit

“In 1952, then-Lieutenant Williams was serving with VF-781 aboard the USS Oriskanyas part of Task Force 77.

On 18 November 1952, on his second mission of the day, while on combat air patrol near Hoeryong, North Korea, his group of four pilots spotted seven MiG-15s overhead.

The other three pilots had to return to the carrier, and the MiGs began to fire on Williams, putting him into a one-man dogfight with seven MiG-15s that lasted 35 minutes.

It is believed to be the longest dogfight in U.S. Navy history.

Commanders on his carrier ordered him away, but Williams had to tell them that he was already fighting for his life.

He shot down four of the MiGs and likely hit two others. By the end of the 35 minutes, only one of the MiGs was still in the air with him, and he managed to escape back to his carrier, out of ammunition and having lost his hydraulics.

He was uninjured, but 263 holes were counted in his Panther jet.”

WOW!