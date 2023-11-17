The Media and Higher Education Lie About Palestine

by Mark Schwendau

The mainstream media, some of our colleges of the world, and “the squad” of Congress do not tell the truth about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Liberals like to have designated “safe spaces” to shelter from the truth and reality of the world. One can think of Israel as a “safe space” for the Jews. But this “Holy Land” has significance to people of three religious faiths; Muslims, Jews, and Christians. History shows it clearly belongs to the Jews.

A man named Abraham lived some 1800 years before Jesus Christ. Abraham had a son with his wife Sarah’s Egyptian servant, Hagar. That son was named Ishmael who was made Abraham the patriarch of Arabs. This happened with wife Sarah’s blessing as she was not able to conceive a child but not that of God as He had promised Abraham and Sarah they would one day have a child together. God did, indeed bless Abraham and Sarah with a second son of their own some 14 years later when Sarah was said to be 90 as Isaac was born. The birth of Isaac made Abraham a patriarch to the Israelites.

My father used to say the Jewish-Muslim conflicts were all about two brothers and this is what he meant.

Abraham’s forefathers were from southern Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq) according to the Bible. God then led Abraham on a journey to the land of Canaan, which he promised to Abraham’s children. Canaan today encompasses Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, and southern portions of both Syria and Lebanon.

The most important yet often overlooked point is the claim Israelites have to the land because of God’s covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

And for those who do not believe in God, one can simply look at history which shows this land was never the land of the Palestinians as follows:

Before Israel was formed in 1948 was the British Mandate period of 1917, not for Palestinians.

Going back from that was the Ottoman Empire period of which began starting in 1517.

Before that period was the non-Arab Mameluke Empire of Egypt starting in 1250.

Before that period was the Ayyubids Dynasty an Arab-Kurdish Empire starting in 1187.

Before that period the Christian Crusaders ruled Israel starting in 1099.

Before that period was the Islamic Early Arab conquering of 638.

Before that period was the Byzantine Empire of 324 A.D.

Before that period was the Roman Empire of 63 B.C.

Before that period was the Hasmonean Empire of 167.

Before that period was the Hellenistic Empire of 332.

Before that period was the Persian Empire of 586.

Before that, was the theocracy of the 12 tribes of Israel known as the Israelite Period of 1004.

Before that period was The Rule of Judges of 1150.

Before that period was the Canaanite Empire of 3500.

Before that period was the Chalcolithic (Copper Age) Period of 5800.

Before that was the Stone Age Period of all times prior, and again, like all those other times above, not for Palestinians.

And for those want to learn more history related to hatred for the Jews and Palestine…

In the year 132 A.D. the Roman Emperor Hadrian resolved to wipe the Jewish people and their religion out. Hadrian sold Jewish prisoners into slavery after the revolt of Bar Kikhba. He forbade the teaching of the Torah and renamed the province of Judea (Israel today) to Syria Palaestina, and changed Jerusalem’s name to Aelia Capitolina to honor himself. He renamed both Jerusalem and Israel to wipe out the national identity of the Jews.

So if you want to know who to blame for the original hatred of the Jewish people you can thank Emperor Hadrian for that and if you want to ‘restore Palestine to the Palestinians’, you need to give it back to the Jewish people. The reason why is, despite Hadrian’s best hate-filled efforts, he failed.

OPINION:

To see college students around the world protesting on behalf of Hamas under the guise of protesting for Palestinians is truly laughable. It makes them look both ignorant and uneducated and I applaud the CEO’s of America who say they will not hire these so-called protestors!

It is not that I am an advocate of further hate due to confusion and misunderstandings.

It is because all of what I present above I learned in my teen years in a combination of high school history courses as well as church Sunday school classes.

What is presented here is not open to debate. It is history. It is undeniable facts.

As the college students of today say, “It is what it is.”

As my generation would say to them, “Don’t get yourselves on the wrong side of history.”

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related