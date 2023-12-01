The Mob Wants Derek Chauvin Dead But He’s Innocent

Derek Chauvin nearly died, and no one has information on his condition except he is in an undisclosed hospital and he is stable. His pleas to the Supreme Court were rejected.

GENERAL POPULATION

Why is Derek Chauvin in the general population? And will he still be kept in the general population when he recovers? He almost died, and if they put him back in with the general population, they would kill him next time. No one is fighting for him, even after the evidence shows he is innocent.

The precinct claims they don’t know who knifed him. How is that possible? There are videos all over these prisons.

Derek Chauvin should be released immediately. He is not guilty. The mob forced his imprisonment. No one wanted to see the city burned down, and he was sacrificed for that. The other three offices are innocent; one is serving 57 months in jail, and the other two were in for three and 3 ½.

We have no justice system and are letting the mob rule.

Watch:

Derek Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, 75, is angry at authorities for not informing her before the story made the headlines. She told Alpha News, “How the hell do these news agencies know, and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me].”

“I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing. I am worried and scared,” Pawlenty said.

His mother was finally contacted on November 27th.

Carolyn Pawlenty said she finally got in touch with someone Monday morning from the Bureau of Prisons who told her Chauvin is “stable and has protection” in the unnamed medical facility where he is receiving care.

She also said, “as soon as he’s able to,” they can have him call her.

However, she wasn’t told any details of the attack or the extent of her son’s injuries.

Pawlenty was told she wasn’t contacted sooner by the BOP because they “didn’t want to give her false information and had to get the situation under control.”

Visiting remains suspended at FCI Tucson, a medium-security federal correctional institution.

Even the attorneys don’t know what is going on.

As of November 28th, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney says he’s received no real update regarding Chauvin’s condition after he was stabbed at a Tucson, Ariz., prison.

“The only definitive thing we know at this point is contact was made with Derek’s father by the Bureau of Prisons,” Mohrman said. “The information provided to his father was very vague. His father was told that Derek is in an undisclosed hospital and is in stable condition.”

His attorney, Bill Mohrman, said that if the Supreme Court doesn’t want to touch the venue case – they rejected it – then they probably don’t want to touch his case at all. The failure to move the venue for the trial was a strong case. As far as options to contest the initial trial, there are no avenues left. There are options aside from the trial itself, or any new evidence.

THE CASE

A video documentary based on Liz Collins’ book, “They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd,” has reached over a million people, but it’s not enough. We have four police officers sitting in prison who don’t belong there.

They were sentenced according to the demands of the mob. There was no fair trial and no jury of his peers. They even had a Black Lives Matter activist on the jury. The venue wasn’t changed, and the officials allowed the mob to continue rioting and threatening people throughout the trial.

Derek Chauvin was recently moved to a medium-security federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb in August. Derek felt safer there since people weren’t imprisoned there for long periods. He reasoned that they wouldn’t want to kill him and end up with a longer sentence in a maximum security prison.

His attorney had asked that he not be put in the general population, but he got nowhere.

As a result, Chauvin’s a dead man walking when he should be free.

THE EVIDENCE

The documentary’s most compelling evidence is the knee-hold restraint that Chauvin used. It is legal and was at the time of Floyd’s arrest and death. It was in Chauvin’s manual, and all the officers were trained in its use. It was protocol. The witnesses who said otherwise on the stand lied. This evidence was blocked from the jury by the judge.

The initial autopsy report said Floyd died from a drug overdose combined with his maladies. There were no signs of asphyxiation.

Politicians became involved and condemned the officers. Minneapolis police officers were ordered not to stop the riots caused by Floyd’s death.

Medical technicians took 25 minutes to get to the scene because of miscommunications.

Dr. Baker Caved

The original testimony of Hennepin County Medical Examiner (CME) Andrew Baker initially found no “injury” to Floyd’s neck that would cause “asphyxia or strangulation,” according to a former female prosecutor.

This was revealed during another case of sexual discrimination filed by prosecutor Amy Sweasy, a top prosecutor, against Country Attorney Mike Freeman.

According to her testimony County Medical Examiner (CME) Andrew Baker asked Sweasy, “What happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?” Baker allegedly said to Sweasy, “This is the kind of case that ends careers.”

Baker then changed his initial autopsy report and said Floyd was choked to death to support the public narrative.

The framing of the officers was so unfair that several prosecutors left the prosecutor’s office rather than falsely prosecute the case.

The police were defunded, many officers left, and crime is on the rise. The mob won, and they’ll keep doing it.

The trial cost millions of dollars, and the so-called victims, the family of George Floyd, were paid off to the tune of $27 million. The payoff was announced during the trial to make Chauvin look guiltier.

They made martyrs out of four officers. They were sacrifices to the mob on behalf of a career criminal, someone the Left idolized.

Watch The Fall of Minneapolis

Tucker also addressed the injustice.

.@RepMTG to Tucker Carlson on Derek Chauvin: “I believe this is one of the biggest injustices happening in our country today.” pic.twitter.com/RtDHCTBHDO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 1, 2023

