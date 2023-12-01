Let’s Bud Light Disney Plus

X is suffering under an advertising boycott. It’s not because of some fake anti-semitic comment by Elon Musk. It’s because of the free speech allowed on the platform.

Elon Musk called out Disney’s CEO Bob Iger at the New York Times DealBook Summit, and that is affecting Disney negatively.

We need to Bud Light Disney.

Benny says, “Disney Plus has lost 300,000 US subscribers for a second consecutive quarter. And this was reported BEFORE the subscriber boycott launched when Elon Musk told Disney to GFY. Disney is hemorrhaging after betraying their audience to promote woke garbage instead of family entertainment.”

Disney is very happy to do business with the slavers of the Communist dictatorship of China and even thanked them. However, Bob Iger of Disney doesn’t think advertising on X is a good idea for them. Did President Xi tell Bob to say that?

Bob Iger is very unhappy with the free speech vehicle, so people are showing their unhappiness with Disney by canceling their Disney Plus subscriptions.

Disney isn’t doing badly, but it’s not doing great either.

“The key to Disney from here is about the streaming business,” says MoffettNathanson Founding Partner Michael Nathanson on the future of Disney’s stock. “To me it’s about how big can streaming get and can they run it better.” pic.twitter.com/VBGVOgYUIR — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 29, 2023

Tesla stock has a similar profile, but the stock is far more expensive. It’s not fair to compare, since they meet totally different needs.

Elon pledged Tesla stock to buy Xitter. It looks like his new truck intro yesterday isn’t moving the needle. Elon has 411 million shares of Tesla. pic.twitter.com/SpMON7AdV8 — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) December 1, 2023

Related