The Most Important Story Right Now Is the Stand at Eagle Pass

The most important story today is at our border, the stand at Eagle Pass.

Joe Biden provoked a constitutional crisis by refusing to protect our borders and our sovereignty. Texas has every right to protect its borders under the Constitution.

Democrats call felons people looking for lawful status, illegal aliens are now undocumented migrants or new Americans, and riots are called insurrections. Democrats like to control the language to control our thoughts. Certainly it is not a stretch at all to call what is going on now an invasion.

President Biden could order the military to secure the border through non-violent means. He won’t do it. He is literally destroying the country. He has very possibly destroyed Texas irrevocably.

Who would ever believe before now that we would have a president of the United States who refuses to protect our borders.

Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided he had enough, and he would exercise the powers of the State of Texas under the federal constitution to stop the invasion.

Governor Abbott, in a fiery statement, lambasted Joe Biden for failing to enforce immigration laws and thereby violating his oath of office. He then declared an “invasion” under Article I, § 10, Clause 3, asserting Texas’s right to self-defense.

Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution states, “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress, lay any Duty of Tonnage, keep Troops, or Ships of War in time of Peace, enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State, or with a foreign Power, or engage in War, unless actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay.”

“As the federal government has failed to secure Texas’s border, Texas has the power itself with its National Guard until such time as the President of the United States commandeers the Texas National Guard. If, in this case, the President takes charge of the Guard and uses it against Texas, it would breach the foundational underpinnings of our constitutional system — using a state’s own militia against it as it tries to protect itself.”

We are at war on the border.

Biden opened the door, and over 10 million people walked through. That number of illegals is such that it is destroying the nation in every way by causing crime, drug deaths, child trafficking, terrorism, deficit spending and obliterating our sovereignty, watering down our rights and our wealth.

State Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) announced that truckers will hold a demonstration along several southern border routes to protest the wide open border and the recent Supreme Court decision that will allow Border Patrol agents to cut razor-wire fencing installed by Texas National Guard personnel.

The Supreme Court provided the trigger with their moronic decision.

There will be a ‘Take Our Border Back’ multi-day trucker convoy from January 29th through February 3rd,” Self stated in a Facebook post. “Routes will end at Eagle Pass TX, Yuma AZ, and San Ysidro CA.

We must support Texas and take a stand in whatever way we possibly can reasonably and lawfully. This administration has repeatedly broken the law. We no longer live in the same country we lived in three years ago, and if it goes on much longer, we won’t be able to call ourselves a country.

Red State Governors are backing Texas, including in South Dakota, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Montana.

We can’t be afraid to stand up for what’s right because it isn’t worth living in the United States if it becomes what these awful people in the administration want it to become.

