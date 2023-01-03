The NY Party of Crime Won’t Allow Arrests of Children Under 12

In New York state, children under 12 years of age will no longer face arrest or prosecution for most crimes. Homicide is the only exception. They can rape, assault, maim, vandalize, kidnap, steal, and deal drugs, and it won’t matter. They will become the responsibility of an understaffed social services department for VOLUNTARY treatment.

The age used to be seven.

This is the mistake made with Nicolas Cruz, who committed heinous murders of staff and students in Parkland, Florida. Leniency sends the wrong message, and social services can’t fill the gap, especially if their services are voluntary.

This will encourage gangs to use even more young children to commit crimes.

New business idea: get 11 year olds to steal TVs and flip them on Facebook marketplace https://t.co/pXsTu8fqfc — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) January 1, 2023

The bill was signed by soft-on-crime Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to Buffalo-based outlet WIVB.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti told the outlet that the new policy is “another weakening, watering down of our criminal justice system.”

“Speaking to our [social services] commissioner here, she’s taking it very seriously,” Filicetti said, adding that the commissioner “reached out to us to set up a system with all the police agencies, but you can’t get around the fact that this is now an additional duty being placed on social services.”

Filicetti said another concern is the fact that the programs social services would provide are voluntary, which means if the child doesn’t want to participate, he or she wouldn’t have to.

“It’s another weakening, watering down of our criminal justice system,” he said.

In 2019, roughly 800 children under the age of 12 were arrested across New York State.

Jim VanBrederode, a former police chief in Gates, New York, told the outlet that children who commit crimes should be held accountable and that the new policy is “risky.”

“Over my 37-year career, I have personally witnessed and in my jurisdiction, kids getting younger and younger committing violent acts,” VanBrederode said. “And to just make this black and white and set the age at 12 is a risky thing to do.”

New York State is a one-party state, and only Democrats have a voice.

Related